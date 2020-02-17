Managing GMP Compliance and Phase Appropriate GMP Considerations for Virtual Companies (Irvine, CA, United States - March 26-27, 2020)
Feb 17, 2020, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing GMP Compliance and Phase Appropriate GMP Considerations for Virtual Companies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This program combines general considerations for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance management with the principles of phase-appropriate GMP considerations, with an emphasis on needs of virtual companies.
Virtual companies typically do not conduct hands-on manufacturing but do perform tasks which are governed by GMP, for example, dispositioning final product, managing the supply chain, investigating complaints, and providing training to staff in GMP compliance concepts. Such companies often struggle to decide how to structure their quality management system, which procedures they need or do not need, and how to best manage vendor relationships. In addition, the application of GMP requirements to the manufacture of investigational products requires exercise of judgement over the life cycle from the early phase (Phase 1) to peri-approval (late Phase 3). Understanding what is required by the FDA and other regulatory agencies is important to assure timely approval since GMP compliance issues can result in approval delays.
In this two-day workshop conference, you will learn how GMP applies directly to virtual company operations, how to best structure a quality management system in a virtual company and a method to decide which procedures are necessary at what points in time. You will also learn best practices for quality agreements and vendor management. In addition, you will learn the current guidance from the FDA for the application of GMP to the manufacture of Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial materials. Though FDA requirements are the primary emphasis, some discussion of EMA (European) requirements and other venues will also be included.
Upon completing this course participants should:
- Understand the fundamentals of GMP for the United States
- Understand how to determine what GMP-governed operations you are performing internally versus what you are outsourcing
- Understand a method to structure your quality management system and decide which procedures you need now versus which ones can wait
- Understand best practices for vendor management
- Learn how to apply GMP concepts to Phase 1, 2 and 3 investigational drugs
- Learn the differences between an FDA GMP inspection, a Pre-Approval Inspection, and a Pre-License Inspection and where to obtain guidance for each
- Understand basic principles of FDA inspection authority, what to expect if FDA inspects your virtual firm, and how to manage the presence of FDA personnel on site
Who Should Attend:
This course is designed for persons responsible for GMP compliance management following a virtual model, both pre- and post-market. Though designed with small company needs in mind, the principles are also useful to those in larger companies who manage CMOs, particularly those manufacturing investigational drug API and finished products:
- Senior quality managers
- Quality professionals
- Regulatory professionals
- Compliance professionals
- Production supervisors
- Manufacturing engineers
- Production engineers
- Quality engineers
- Quality auditors
Agenda:
Day 1
Introduction and objectives
Virtual Company Challenges
- Importance of quality management to business success
GMP defined and the Legal basis of GMP
- Meaning of the term Manufacturing
- CMO Role
- Role of the contracting company
- Specific GMP requirements that apply to virtual companies
Structuring a Quality Management System in a Virtual Company Setting
- Structuring the organization and the Quality Unit
- Structuring a document control hierarchy
- Determining what procedures to have in place
- Development of Quality Standards
Supply Chain Quality Management
- Legal basis for this requirement of GMP
- Vendor selection considerations
- Quality Agreements
- Vendor auditing system (frequency, depth, obstacles to overcome)
FDA Inspections of Virtual Companies
- Authority and scope of access
- Reasons for FDA inspections of virtual companies
- Special considerations for Pre-Approval (NDA/BLA) inspections
- Logistic considerations for managing FDA presence on site
- Answering interview questions
- Regulatory correspondence: Responding to FDA-483s, other post-inspection correspondence
Day 2
Phase Appropriate GMP Compliance
- Legal basis
- Applicability to placebos
- FDA vs. EMA inspection considerations
FDA Guideline for Phase 1 GMP Compliance
FDA Guideline for Phase 2 and 3 GMP Compliance (legacy 1992 guideline no longer applicable to Phase 1)
EU Annex 13 - Investigational Medicinal Products
Importance of Data Integrity
GMP data versus application data and importance to PAI/PLI Success
Practical application of GMP principles to investigational drug manufacturing
- Facility considerations - size, scale
- Equipment qualification
- Process and analytical method validation issues
- Scale-up issues
- Sterility and environmental control
- Stability issues
- Procedures - level of detail
- Master and batch production and control records
- Change control - at what point does this apply?
- Deviation investigation
- Batch disposition and role of the Quality Unit at the CMO vs the Virtual Company
Final discussion, Q&A
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tqrzl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article