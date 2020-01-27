Managing Partner Samantha Bartel Appointed to PRCA MENA Regional Board

Samantha joined Instinctif Partners in 2013, founding the MENA regional team. The team has since grown to 20 people, servicing a breadth of clients across the entire region.

She has 20 years of financial and corporate communications experience in a range of markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Prior to joining Instinctif, Samantha was a senior member of M:Communications Gulf team and Managing Director of Buchanan Middle East, where she advised numerous local, regional and international clients on their corporate, financial and crisis communications strategies.

In addition to her new role on the PRCA Regional Board, Samantha also holds Board Memberships at MEIRA (Middle East Investor Relations Association), Saudi Chapter and Global Women in PR MENA.

Samantha Bartel, Managing Partner & CEO Instinctif Partners MENA said: "I am delighted to join the PRCA MENA regional board. This is an excellent opportunity to help shape the thinking of the future communications industry, encourage collaboration and further support future PR leaders from across the MENA region."

She added: "We are committed to best practice PR and to raising the standards in the work we do with our clients. I am particularly looking forward to driving positive change in our industry by working with the Board."

Melissa Cannon MPRCA, General Manager, PRCA MENA, said, "It's my pleasure to welcome Samantha as PRCA MENA's latest Board Member. Her experience across a variety of regional boards and wealth of industry-knowledge will offer strategic guidance and insight to support our growth throughout the MENA Region."

The PRCA is currently the world's largest PR professional body, with the membership of over 30,000 consultants from across the world, including leading European companies and UK public sector organizations, as well as hundreds of public relations, communications and media professionals. It launched its MENA branch in 2016 and operates in 66 countries around the world, with main offices in the UK, Singapore, and Dubai.

About Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners is a leading international business communications consultancy with expertise across diverse practice areas: capital markets, corporate, public policy, content & creative and insight & research. It is a specialist in reputation and influence, with experience across numerous sectors. It works with clients across multiple and complex audiences combining deep insights, expert storytelling and creative delivery to change behaviours, emotions and perceptions.

Instinctif Partners currently employs over 330 people in 12 offices across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The company is one of the fastest growing consultancies in its industry, and over the past two years has won or been shortlisted for over 30 awards, recognising both client work and the growth of the business as a whole. Accolades include International Agency of the Year 2018 & 2017 at the PR Week Global Awards, Outstanding Large Consultancy of the Year 2018 at the CIPR Excellence Awards, Corporate Consultancy of the Year 2017 at the EMEA SABRE Awards, and City Agency of the Year at the PRCA City and Financial Awards 2016 & 2017. Instinctif Partners also won Gold at the PR Week Best Places to Work 2018 for Large Agency and was named by the London Stock Exchange as one of 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

