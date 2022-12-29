Managing Vendor/CRO (Contract Research Organisation)/CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organisation) Oversight Training Course (January 16-17, 2023)

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing Vendor/CRO (Contract Research Organisation)/CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organisation) Oversight Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

On this course you will learn how to prepare a request for proposal (RFP), evaluate and select the right CRO and establish procedures for vendor oversight for R&D projects you need to outsource.

You will also cover the techniques for successfully managing CROs/ vendors and the shared responsibilities required by the sponsor and the service provider. Managing CRO performance issues will also be discussed.

With regulatory inspectors increasingly finding issues with vendor oversight by sponsor organisations, it is becoming even more important for the pharmaceutical industry to employ efficient and accurate strategies for managing outsourced activities.

A company's ability to identify and select the right CRO/ vendor for the right project and manage them efficiently and effectively will help to ensure compliance with the regulator's expectations.

The course is equally useful to CROs/other vendors and consultants to understand how to work effectively with sponsor organisations.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for personnel involved in CRO/vendor management and oversight in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, animal health and medical device industries including those working in clinical research, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, manufacturing, clinical outsourcing, contracts, quality, clinical operations, vendor management and global QA/compliance.

It will also be relevant for outsourcing, purchasing, finance and contract management staff who participate in the RFP process who will find this course a valuable introduction or refresher course focusing on best practice.

This course will also help CRO/vendor personnel to work more successfully with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies through gaining a much clearer understanding of their needs when outsourcing.

Benefits of attending:

Understand how to effectively manage CROs/vendors used in the pharma industry

Build an understanding of your responsibilities as the sponsor and identify the right level of management and oversight

Discuss how to put in place a robust CRO/vendor selection process

Discover tools and processes to manage CROs and other vendors

Measure CRO performance including metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs)

Key Topics Covered:

Background to the CRO industry and meeting regulatory expectations

Outsourcing today for the pharma industry

Different models of outsourcing in the pharma industry

Examine EU and FDA expectations for outsourcing in the pharma industry

The potential benefits and drivers of outsourcing

Effective oversight and management: how CROs and sponsors can work successfully on R&D projects

Challenges of working with CROs to ensure effective management and oversight

Vendor/CRO selection - an overview of selection and bidding processes including assessing the competency of the CRO/vendor

Evaluating responses to the RFP

Pre-qualification of vendors and vendor audits

Contracts, negotiations and partnering with CROs

All or none - what should you outsource?

Sponsor responsibilities for the clinical study vs the CRO

Writing the RFP

Managing vendor/CRO project set-up

Building an effective relationship with the CRO while providing sponsor oversight and a working escalation of issues

How to set the stage so the CRO focuses on quality - the quality/oversight plan

Briefing the CRO to be able to work successfully in the pharma industry

Clarity of roles and responsibilities

Oversight preparation, planning and clarity of roles and responsibilities

Project set-up, planning and initiation with CROs for R&D projects

Training CROs

Which SOPs should CROs use?

Clarity and communications with CROs

Risk assessment tools

Tools and techniques for managing CRO performance - understand the KPIs/ dashboards/report processes that can be set up in order to manage regular meetings with CROs/vendors

Ongoing oversight and management

Tracking and measuring CRO progress and performance

Ongoing training and integrating new CRO staff

Auditing CROs

Maintaining effective communication with your CRO

Progress and update meetings/TCs with CROs

Agendas for meetings with CROs to include update reports



Discussion of billing issues with CROs



Deliverables and analysing performance trends



Troubleshooting problems with CROs - common problems and possible solutions

End of project oversight: reviewing CROs during and at the end of the project

Review meetings

Feedback and learnings for using the CRO in the future

