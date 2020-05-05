Managing Your Orthopaedic Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation that has raised healthcare questions for patients of all ages. With so much information being published about the outbreak, it can be difficult to know where to start looking or what information to trust. That's why the experts from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) are reminding patients about OrthoInfo.org, the authoritative, trusted consumer website on bone and joint health. From addressing the pandemic's implications on postponed elective orthopaedic surgery to sharing tips for treating bone and joint pain while sheltering in place, the website's Ortho-pinion blog offers patients a trusted resource to help ease their concerns.

"To say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unparalleled challenge for all of us is an understatement," said orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson Stuart Fischer, MD, FAAOS. "The AAOS recognizes that patients, families and caregivers are facing a host of unique and unexpected worries about their current, and even future, orthopaedic care. The Ortho-pinion blog helps keep communication about orthopaedic care at the forefront by delivering accurate information, patient resources and trusted perspective during this time of uncertainty."

Through expert-driven content, the Ortho-pinion blog addresses common patient questions, such as:

How can I continue my orthopaedic care during COVID-19? – While sheltering in place, staying on top of your orthopaedic care is important. Though doctor visits may seem difficult at this time, telehealth phone and video calls make it possible. Communicating with your physician is key to keeping your body healthy and avoiding larger issues down the line. It can also keep your mind at ease regarding any musculoskeletal issues or injuries that may arise while at home.

What should I do if my orthopaedic surgery is postponed? – Orthopaedic surgeons can help patients better understand what constitutes an "elective procedure" and why many hospitals and health systems are postponing elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is my orthopaedic surgeon still able to provide treatment? – Although the COVID-19 pandemic presents many hurdles to delivering patient care, orthopaedic surgeons continue to provide safe and effective treatment in the midst of what has become the "new normal."

Can doing too much – or not enough – exercise while sheltering in place be harmful? – In most of the country, health clubs, pools, gyms, trails, and parks are closed leaving many Americans scrambling to maintain workout routines. Learn more about what cardiovascular activities can be done at home and how to protect your bones and joints while starting a new routine.

"What's important to know is even though we may be isolated from each other because of the coronavirus, we still have ways to communicate through telehealth and should keep bone and joint health a top priority," added Dr. Fischer. "If there is a problem, your orthopedic surgeons are here to help. Many times, your questions can be answered, or problems solved easily. Remember—communication is key."

