"Managing Your Supply Chain Through 2020" Free Lunch and Learn Webinar June 18

HOUSTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in industry and academia will serve as panelists for a lunch and learn webinar "Managing Your Supply Chain Through 2020" on Thursday, June 18 from noon-1 p.m. CT via RingCentral. This free webinar is presented by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Houston, the University of Houston -- College of Technology and the Energy Conference Network.

The critical functions of supply chain have helped navigate COVID-19, natural disasters and supply-side and demand-side shocks. The panelists will address how experience, innovation, communication and teamwork can alleviate some of the inherent issues during constantly-evolving conditions.

Christopher Chambers

Project and Development Director -- U.S. Engineering & Construction Projects, Sodexo - Energy & Resources

Chambers is an innovative and resourceful team leader, who has worked with national and international governments, Oil and Gas, Engineering Procurement & Construction corporations. Chambers works at Sodexo in the Energy and Resources department focusing on remote accommodation projects, offshore rig life support services, emergency response, and integrated facilities management for refineries and petrochemical plants.

Dr. Ferry Jie

Associate Professor, Supply Chain and Logistics Management and Deputy Director, Centre for Innovative Practice, Edith Cowan University

Dr. Jie is an Associate Professor at School of Business and Law. He has conducted research and provides international scholarly leadership in the areas of supply chain management and logistics. He has been a keynote speak at international symposiums conferences.

Margaret Kidd

Director, University of Houston Supply Chain and Logistics Technology program

Margaret serves as faculty advisor to the Supply Chain Industrial Distribution Organization (SIDO) and serves as a liaison for Houston Electric League (HEL), the Exporters Competitive Maritime Council – Education Committee (ECMC), and the Port of Houston Partners in Maritime Education.

Peter Dill

Senior Manager - Indirect Purchasing, Huntsman Corporation

President, ISM Houston

Dill has delivered significant savings and led a variety of cross-functional teams across Automotive, International Logistics, Oil and Gas, Engineering Procurement & Construction and Chemical corporations. He has held roles of increasing responsibility at General Motors, CEVA Logistics, and FMC Technologies.

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM) has impacted supply management and the purchasing profession through best in class education, certification, leadership development and research. More than 50,000 supply management professionals are members of the Institute for Supply Management.

Information about other webinars, speakers and other events may be found on the ISM-Houston website at http://www.ism-houston.org/ .

