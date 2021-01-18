Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Has Achieved GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility's readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

"GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. "By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely."

"This is great news for the safety of our staff, travelers and the airport community-at-large," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Consumers who choose to travel by air out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport can travel with the confidence that the airport places their health and safety as our primary concern each-and-every day."

"This accomplishment proves the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's commitment to the most stringent protocols and procedures to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment for employees and travelers," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "Being one of only 15 airports worldwide, and the only airport in New England to achieve GBAC STAR, provides yet another reason why travelers should choose Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when traveling."

"We're thrilled to have this accreditation and that MHT can demonstrate that our established work practices, policies, procedures, and systems were designed to prepare, respond, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics," said Carl Braley, Jr. A.A.E. Assistant Airport Director. "I'm proud of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport team for seeing this through, so diligently and fastidiously."

With this accreditation, the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport joins an elite list of 15 airports worldwide to achieve GBAC STAR. To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was required to demonstrate compliance with the program's 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.

About MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

Contact: Thomas J. Malafronte, A.A.E.

Deputy Airport Director

603-624-6539

[email protected]

SOURCE Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

