Manchester Financial Group Launches the Largest Private Waterfront Development on the West Coast

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester Financial Group has launched the $1.5 billion redevelopment of the 13.5-acre Manchester Pacific Gateway, in the works for 12 years. The group hired world renowned architect Gensler, general contractor Turner Construction, Urban Strategies Group of Flocke & Avoyer for retail leasing, and Cushman & Wakefield for office leasing.

"In the 12 years that we have worked on this development, our enthusiasm and commitment has never wavered," said Chairman Emeritus of Manchester Financial Group, Papa Doug Manchester.

The Navy Broadway Complex, which is currently the home of the Navy's regional headquarters, will make way for a new mixed-use development. Manchester Pacific Gateway will feature six buildings totaling three million square feet within eight-city blocks, including a new 17-story Class-A office building for the U.S. Navy headquarters.

"The Navy is excited to break ground on a new, state of the art Navy Administrative Building. The Navy and San Diego have had a strong, mutually beneficial relationship for over 100 years and this project is another important chapter in that history," stated Rear Admiral Yancy B. Lindsey, Commander, Navy Region Southwest.

Envisioned by Papa Doug Manchester, developer of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, triple five-star Fairmont Grand Del Mar, and Manchester Grand Hyatt, this development will serve as the grand entryway to San Diego's central business district and downtown tourist community.

"I'm elated to help shape our waterfront in the city that I love and call home," said Papa Doug. "We have brought together the best architectural and development team in the world to ensure that every detail speaks to precision, elegance and style that will last for generations to come. Manchester Pacific Gateway is a project for everyone; locally, nationally and worldwide."

The project will include:

Block 1: 1.9 acre plaza; 29-story, 467,000-square-foot office tower; 68,000 square feet of retail; 198,000-square-foot luxury boutique hotel with 235 rooms.

1.9 acre plaza; 29-story, 467,000-square-foot office tower; 68,000 square feet of retail; 198,000-square-foot luxury boutique hotel with 235 rooms. Block 2: 29-story, 1 million-square-foot convention center hotel with 1,100 rooms; 37,000 square feet of supporting retail.

29-story, 1 million-square-foot convention center hotel with 1,100 rooms; 37,000 square feet of supporting retail. Block 3: 11-story, 197,000-square-foot office building and 75,000 square feet of retail; 17-story, 373,000-square-foot Navy headquarters in a Class A building.

11-story, 197,000-square-foot office building and 75,000 square feet of retail; 17-story, 373,000-square-foot Navy headquarters in a Class A building. Block 4: Eight-story, 186,000-square-foot office tower; and 91,500 square feet of retail; Four-story, 28,500-square-foot office tower; and 63,500 square feet of retail.

Manchester Pacific Gateway commenced August 1, 2018 and will be completed in 2021. For more information please visit www.manchesterpacificgateway.com.

Renderings: http://www.manchesterpacificgateway.com/renderings.html

Contact: Stephanie, 619-823-9794

SOURCE Manchester Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.manchesterfinancialgroup.com

