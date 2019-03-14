Mandalay Homes Supports The 2019 Granite Creek Cleanup

PRESCOTT, Ariz., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandalay Homes is proud to be the primary sponsor of this year's 2019 Granite Creek Cleanup event. This family-friendly annual event has removed over 47 tons of trash from the area creeks, lakes, and trails since the Prescott Creeks organization began hosting it in 2007.

This year's event is expected to cover more miles and pull out even more trash than years past, making the Prescott area an even more beautiful, safe place for everyone to enjoy.

Event participants will start the morning by signing in, getting a map, t-shirt, bags, snacks, and coffee, then head to the creeks to start tidying up. The event is a great way to share the day with your local community members, family and friends and celebrate our creeks and surrounding area natural amenities.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2019 Granite Creek Cleanup event can visit http://www.prescottcreeks.org/Cleanup to register and learn more.

About Mandalay Homes

Founded in 1999 by Dave Everson, Mandalay Homes is recognized as one of the most innovative new home builders in America. A 10-time winner of the DOE's award for innovation and an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, two years in a row. Mandalay Homes has a passion for building homes that promote health, comfort, style, reduced energy costs, and lower environmental impact. Mandalay Homes is committed to being an industry leader in innovation and thoughtful design while utilizing cutting-edge technology to create high-performance homes.

About Prescott Creeks

Prescott Creeks is a local not for profit organization with a mission to achieve healthy watersheds and clean waters in central Arizona for the benefit of wildlife and people through protection, restoration, education, and advocacy. Established in 1990, Prescott Creeks works in the community to find and implement practical solutions to local resource issues.

