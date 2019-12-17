Mandel Communications Announces the Expansion of Its Global Sales & Client Success Team, With 3 New Team Members

CAPITOLA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining Mandel are Sunny DiSalle, Luke Wyckoff and Katie Carpenter.

Sunny, Luke and Katie bring to Mandel decades of experience in corporate training, leadership development, and social media expertise.

Mandel is the global leader in technology-driven communication skills training.

With a passion for presentation and communication skills development and a strong enterprise Sales background, Sunny is committed to enhancing workforce engagement and realizing people's full potential to ensure thriving organizations.

Most recently the Chief Visionary Officer at Social Media Energy, Luke brings a unique thought leadership around social media and how to best utilize it to serve Mandel's customers. In addition, Luke has a deep understanding of leadership development, team performance, and how to drive positive organizational change.

In her role as Sales Enablement Manager, Katie brings a comprehensive skillset to supporting Mandel's growing sales organization.

"Luke, Sunny and Katie understand our customers' changing world and how communication skills training can transform both individuals and organizations, from accelerating new hire onboarding to unleashing sales growth to ensuring successful innovation of ideas," said Dan Luotto, SVP of Sales and Customer Success.

Mandel also announced this week the first in its series of 2020 hosted networking events for HR, Talent and Learning & Development Professionals. The inaugural event will be held in Seattle in partnership with Learnapalooza, and will feature a CLO Panel, led by Chris Pirie of Learning Futures Group. Interested professionals can learn more by contacting info@mandel.com.

Early 2020 dates for Mandel's Public Workshop experience, The Extraordinary Presenter, have been published. Location and date details can be found here:

https://www.mandel.com/workshops/public-workshops

About Mandel Communications

Mandel is the global leader in technology-driven communication skills training.

As proven experts in the science of communication in a complex world, Mandel helps companies around the world discover new ways to help their people present, influence and collaborate more effectively and make every communication count.

Available in 14 languages and across 75 countries, Mandel's transformative skill-building approach is agile and easy to customize and deploy. With flexible, technology-driven delivery options, and proven customized content, Mandel is the recognized leader in anytime, anywhere communication skills training.

With its world-class trainers, Global Messaging Architecture, and the latest digital and AI-driven learning solutions, and customized solutions, Mandel awakens effective communication skills for thriving and modern organizations.

Since 1983, Mandel has revolutionized how individuals and teams communicate worldwide. Companies who've implemented Mandel's solutions to empower their employees, include: Cisco, DellEMC, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Genworth, Hilti, HP Inc., Intel, Kraft Heinz, Masco and Microsoft. To learn more about Mandel, visit: www.mandel.com

