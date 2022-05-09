Mandrake Miami Rapidly a "Celeb Hangout" After Reopening Its Doors

The venue which recently reopened post COVID-19 has once again become a hotspot with one of the most popular Thursday night dinner parties.

MIAMI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an over a year-long hiatus, the Mandrake located in Miami Beach has once again regained its momentum. With a popular Thursday dinner party and an array of hot ticket special events, people are visiting the location not only for its Asian-fusion cuisine, and unique craft cocktails. Many are heading over to catch some celebrity sightings. Mandrake is located at 210 23rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

50Cent Mandrake Miami Logo

When it first opened its doors, Mandrake Miami introduced a unique vibe due to its chicly designed ambiance modern Asian cuisine. During its short run pre-pandemic, the venue was visited by locals, travelers and celebrities alike including Bad Bunny, Maluma, Karol G, P. Diddy, Anuel AA, Olivia Culpo, and many others. Most recently Mandrake celebrated the birthday of Moy Baun with a private VIP affair. On site the last few weeks guests have caught a glimpse (or a selfie) with 50 Cent, Terrence J, Trey Songz, Swae Lee, Zoe, Young, and Kodak Black.

Mandrake is a perfect place for dining, cocktails, and entertainment with multiple distinctive areas as well as a private upstairs lounge. To experience Thursday through Saturday dining, reservations are suggested.

Mandrake is located at 210 23rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Mandrake is open for dinner six days a week, Monday – Saturday from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. For reservations visit Open Table or www.mandrakemiami.com or call (305) 397-8036.

For more information, please visit on the web: www.mandrakemiami.com

Follow on social media via @MandrakeMiami.

Interviews and photos upon request.

Media Contact:

Liza Santana

305.968.2384

[email protected]

SOURCE Miami Mandrake