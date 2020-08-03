Mandy Cogswell Named Future Leader in Hospice by Aging Media Network

OAKDALE, Minn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice announced today that Mandy Cogswell, RN, Chief Clinical Officer, has been named the 2020 Future Hospice Leader by Aging Media Network. The award recognizes high-performing employees who are shaping the next decade of care delivery across the hospice industry.

Cogswell began her career with St. Croix Hospice as an RN Case Manager in 2009 and ascended through the ranks to her current position as clinical leader. She has guided the St. Croix Hospice clinical team through tremendous growth from its first branch in Oakdale, Minnesota to now serving six Midwest states. Her diligent work has upheld and enhanced St. Croix Hospice's reputation for exceptional hospice care.

In recent years, Mandy championed new St. Croix Hospice clinical programs including the North Star Dementia Program and Voyage Vigil Program, both of which enhance the services St. Croix Hospice provides to patients and families, and this year led the implementation of MUSE Healthcare predictive modeling technology to increase bedside visits as patients approach the end of life.

"Mandy's leadership has been vital during the coronavirus pandemic. She recognized the gravity of the pandemic and the need for immediate adjustments, which included proactive PPE protocols for direct care staff and the implementation of telehealth admits and visits," says Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "Under her guidance, St. Croix Hospice has passed all infection control surveys with no deficiencies, and no direct care clinical staff have contracted COVID-19 on-the-job."

"We are thrilled to showcase these leaders across the care continuum with the Future Leader designation," says Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "As the aging population grows and care models continue to shift, we need Future Leaders more than ever to pave the way for the future of senior care."

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

