Manetu to Manage Privacy Data and Consents for Leading Global Privacy Conference PrivSec 2020

Manetu's Consumer Privacy Management platform to manage privacy for all PrivSec2020 conference attendees Tweet this

Manetu's Consumer Privacy Management SaaS platform will manage attendees' personally identifiable information and data-use consents for the upcoming conference. In an industry first, this allows conference-goers to directly access and manage the data they have provided when registering for the conference.

CPM continues to see rapid adoption among leading corporate and organizational customers looking for integrated data security solutions, including those that provide immediate compliance with new data-subject access rules.

"Manetu is proud to partner with PrivSec2020, both in support of the conference's mission and in providing attendee data privacy protection and control through CPM®," CEO Moiz Kohari said. "CPM offers a ground-breaking new approach to data-privacy management. PrivSec attendees who want to see CPM in action can come to Manetu.com today to claim their free account and start managing their personal information."

"PrivSec Global is proud to be using Manetu as its customer data platform, and to be able to give our end users an easy way to control their data," said Ikram Ulhaq, Commercial Director of Data Protection World Forum. "We look forward to working with Manetu on this event, and more to come in the future."

Manetu's cutting-edge platform enables companies to empower data subjects to directly self-manage their personal data, including providing or revoking consent to the use of that data. This is a must for organizations seeking to give data subjects transparency and control in order to comply with global data-rights regulations.

For more information on PrivSec2020, including on how to register, please visit www.privsecglobal.com.

For more information on Manetu, contact: [email protected], +1 (314) 455-7063

Manetu, Inc. is the developer of the Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service offering end-to-end management of consumer data privacy and consent. Manetu was founded and is led by industry veterans who have created and supported platforms that control hundreds of billions of dollars in asset movements in markets around the world. www.manetu.com

SOURCE Manetu

Related Links

http://www.manetu.com

