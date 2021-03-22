Manetu to Manage Privacy Data and Consents for PrivSec Global 2021

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manetu, a leader in data rights management, today announced that the company will be a co-sponsor of Data Protection World Forum's PrivSec 2021 conference. As part of this collaboration, DWPF will use Manetu's Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform to secure and manage attendees' personal information and consents.

Presented in association with Microsoft and the Wall Street Journal/Barron's Group, PrivSec2021 is the year's largest data protection, privacy, and security event. This year's summit will be a global livestream experience held March 23 through March 25, 2021. The conference brings over 200+ subject matter experts across 64 sessions, panel discussions, debates and fireside chats on data protection, privacy, security and beyond.

Manetu's Consumer Privacy Management (CPM tm) will allow over a hundred thousand conference attendees to manage their privacy information and data-use consent for the upcoming conference in real time.

Manetu's cutting-edge platform enables companies to empower data subjects to directly self-manage their personal data, including providing or revoking consent to the use of that data. This is a must for organizations seeking to give data subjects transparency and control in order to comply with global data-rights regulations.

For more information on PrivSec2021, including on how to register, please visit www.privsecglobal.com .

For more information on Manetu, contact: [email protected] , +1 (314) 455-7063

Manetu, Inc. is the developer of the Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service offering end-to-end management of consumer data privacy and consent. Manetu was founded and is led by industry veterans who have created and supported platforms that control hundreds of billions of dollars in asset movements in markets around the world. www.manetu.com

