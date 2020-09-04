Manetu's Radical New Consumer Privacy Management Service Adds 250,000 User Identities

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manetu, which recently launched its radical Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform, today announced it had over 250,000 user identities on its platform as of mid-August.

Manetu's cutting-edge platform empowers consumers to directly self-manage their personal data, including providing or revoking consent to the use of that data.

Manetu CPM® is the first of its kind: An end-to-end, automated, secure, enterprise privacy management platform. It is available now as a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS). For a free demonstration or to begin a trial, contact us at [email protected] .

Manetu CPM® connects seamlessly to the data stores you already use, including SalesForce, Microsoft Dynamics, Outlook, Oracle and others. Additional connectors are in development, and custom connectors can be prioritized to meet specific customer needs.

"We are continuing to see steady growth in adoption despite the headwinds of the pandemic," said Moiz Kohari, CEO of Manetu. "Our platform gives consumers control of their personal data, and we continue to see strong demand for our fully automated consent-management platform."

Manetu's advanced machine-learning algorithms scan data-stores for personal information your enterprise holds, organizes and classifies that data, and pulls an encrypted copy of it into Manetu's highly secure control plane. All data in Manetu CPM® is encrypted. Manetu cannot access your data – it is a zero-knowledge platform.

All data relevant to a given consumer is then made available to them through Manetu CPM®'s Privacy Master portal, where they can make changes and provide or withhold consent as necessary. Manetu CPM® automatically transmits consumer consent information and updates back to your enterprise's data stores, eliminating costly and cumbersome manual data and consent management.

For more information, contact: [email protected] , +1 (314) 455-7063

Manetu, Inc. is the developer of Consumer Privacy Management (CPM®) platform, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service offering end-to-end management of consumer data privacy and consent. Manetu was founded and is led by industry veterans who have created and supported platforms that control hundreds of billions of dollars in asset movements in markets around the world.

