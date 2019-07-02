Mangan, Inc. Acquires Horizon Consultants, Inc

HOUSTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangan, Incorporated ("Mangan"), a leading provider of specialty engineering services, has acquired Horizon Consultants, experts in process safety engineering for the hydrocarbon process industries. Together, their combined resources make Mangan one of the largest providers of Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) engineering/consulting in the U.S.

"This acquisition made sense on so many fronts," says Amin Solehjou, CEO of Mangan. "Horizon Consultants shares our 'customer-first' doctrine in business, provides complementary engineering solutions and aligns with Mangan, corporately and culturally. Combining our technical skills across the U.S. while equipping the outstanding engineering consultants at Horizon to apply our Safety Lifecycle Management (SLM) software platform positions Mangan as the premier SIS Engineering service provider. We look forward to continued growth in safety systems engineering/consulting by delivering top-tier service, and talent to our clients."

Harold Howard, President of Horizon Consultants, comments, "We have found a strong business partner in Mangan, Inc., that shares not only our level of expertise and business philosophies but also provides a solid foundation for us to extend services to our long-term clients. A combination of the Mangan SLM software platform, their established footprint across the U.S., and strategic relationships will create an SIS Engineering/Consulting group capable of world-class customer support for years to come.

About Mangan, Inc Mangan Incorporated, an employee-owned company, with corporate offices in Long Beach, CA, is a nationally recognized leader in control, instrument, electrical, analytical, and process safety engineering services for refining and petrochemical industries.

About Horizon Consultants, Inc. Horizon Consultants has over 20 years experience supporting the full lifecycle services of Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) from HAZOP/risk assessment to start-up and commissioning as well as maintenance testing and life cycle management of the SIS platforms.

