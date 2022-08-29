Manganese Mining Market -- APAC to occupy 73% market share

The report identifies Adhunik Metaliks Ltd., African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., AIS Resources Ltd., Anglo American plc, Asia Minerals Ltd., Assore Ltd., BHP Group plc, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Element 25 Ltd., Eramet, Giyani Metals Corp., Grupo Buritipar, Manganese X Energy Corp, Mesa Minerals Ltd., MOIL LTD., SOUTH32, Tata Steel Ltd., and Vale SA as some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for steel will offer immense growth opportunities, challenges associated with the procurement of manganese ore will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global manganese mining market is segmented as below:

Application

Alloys



Others

The alloys segment generated the maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growing demand for manganese from automotive, infrastructure and construction, mechanical machinery, metal products, electrical equipment, and domestic appliances industries.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the major market for manganese mining, occupying 73% of the global market share. The presence of a huge consumer base, coupled with the easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our manganese mining market report covers the following areas:

Manganese Mining Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the manganese mining market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the manganese mining market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Manganese Mining Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist manganese mining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the manganese mining market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the manganese mining market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of manganese mining market vendors

Manganese Mining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2022-2026 7984.11 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Australia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adhunik Metaliks Ltd., African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., AIS Resources Ltd., Anglo American plc, Asia Minerals Ltd., Assore Ltd., BHP Group plc, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Element 25 Ltd., Eramet, Giyani Metals Corp., Grupo Buritipar, Manganese X Energy Corp, Mesa Minerals Ltd., MOIL LTD., SOUTH32, Tata Steel Ltd., and Vale SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Alloys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Alloys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Alloys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Alloys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Alloys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

Exhibit 89: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Anglo American plc

Exhibit 93: Anglo American plc - Overview

plc - Overview

Exhibit 94: Anglo American plc - Business segments

plc - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Anglo American plc - Key news

plc - Key news

Exhibit 96: Anglo American plc - Key offerings

plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Anglo American plc - Segment focus

10.5 Assore Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Assore Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Assore Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Assore Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Assore Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Consolidated Minerals Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Consolidated Minerals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Consolidated Minerals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Consolidated Minerals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Element 25 Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Element 25 Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Element 25 Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Element 25 Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Eramet

Exhibit 108: Eramet - Overview



Exhibit 109: Eramet - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Eramet - Key news



Exhibit 111: Eramet - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Eramet - Segment focus

10.9 Manganese X Energy Corp

Exhibit 113: Manganese X Energy Corp - Overview



Exhibit 114: Manganese X Energy Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Manganese X Energy Corp - Key offerings

10.10 MOIL LTD.

Exhibit 116: MOIL LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 117: MOIL LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: MOIL LTD. - Key offerings

10.11 SOUTH32

Exhibit 119: SOUTH32 - Overview



Exhibit 120: SOUTH32 - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: SOUTH32 - Key news



Exhibit 122: SOUTH32 - Key offerings

10.12 Vale SA

Exhibit 123: Vale SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Vale SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Vale SA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Vale SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

