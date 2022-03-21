Manganese Mining Market Size Witnessed 4.43% YOY in 2020 | 77% Growth Projected from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The advances in manganese battery technology is notably driving the manganese mining market growth. Manganese and its derivative products are widely used in the production of various steel alloys. Manganese ferroalloys are widely consumed in the manufacturing of steel to provide them durability and strength. Manganese also provides resistance to steel from moisture and chemicals. Therefore, the rising demand for steel in modern architecture is expected to boost the growth of the global manganese mining market significantly during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The problems associated with the procurement of manganese ore will be a major challenge for the manganese mining market during the forecast period. Constraints in terms of the availability, supply, and price of raw materials are expected to limit the growth of the global manganese mining market during the forecast period. Manganese ore is the major raw material used in the manufacturing of manganese. Manganese ore is processed to produce manganese metal and derivative products using hydrometallurgical and electrolytic processes. Manganese ore is one of the key mineral sources of manganese metal.

Key Market Segment Highlights

The manganese mining market report is segmented by Application (alloys and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Alloys application segment held the largest share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The use of high-strength steel has been increasing due to the high strength properties of this steel both at room and high temperatures. This type of steel offers higher fatigue strength and added toughness to steel products. The consumption of high-strength steel is gaining traction in architectural, industrial, and consumer applications, thus, driving the growth of the segment

APAC will be the leading region with 77% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for manganese mining in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing applications of manganese in industries, such as automotive and transportation and building and construction will facilitate the manganese mining market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.



Anglo American Plc



Assmang Proprietary Ltd.



Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV



Consolidated Minerals Ltd.



Eramet SA



Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.



Manganese X Energy Corp.



South32 Ltd.



Vale SA

Related Reports:

Mining Chemicals Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Manganese Mining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2020-2024 5385.13 K tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Alloys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of stainless steel

Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources

Excess steel production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

Anglo American Plc

Assmang Proprietary Ltd.

Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV

Consolidated Minerals Ltd.

Eramet SA

Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.

Manganese X Energy Corp.

South32 Ltd.

Vale SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

