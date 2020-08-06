Mangia, Inc.™ Launches New Online Store On CarmelinaBrands.com

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point, click, add to cart. Shopping online in the digital age is just that easy, and now indulging in a true taste of Italy at home just got easier as Mangia, Inc. throws open the door to its new online store at www.CarmelinaBrands.com. Italian, Specialty and Organic Tomatoes, Authentic Prepared Sauces, and Italian Beans, the Carmelina Brands® Online Store has everyday Italian pantry essentials covered.

A favorite brand among restaurant chefs and foodies nationwide, known for its high-quality offerings and clean ingredient statement, Mangia, Inc. has made all of its Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® and Carmelina Brands® can and pouch products available online in both retail and foodservice sizes – for those that like to cook a little, or that like to cook a lot. Weeknight meals and Sunday suppers just got elevated!

The new online store is accessible via desktop and is responsive to smart phones and tablets for easy ordering on the go. The online store is secured through SSL, and products are packed and shipped in frustration-free packaging to insure they arrive safely at their destination.

As a resource, Mangia, Inc. has been at the forefront of providing great informational content via its web site with a wealth of Cooking with Carmelina® recipes and engaging "healthy, simple good" how-to videos. Mangia, Inc. plans to use its online store to offer customers unique variety packs, subscriptions, sneak peaks at new items, and more.

For additional information about Mangia, Inc., Carmelina 'e…San Marzano or Carmelina Brands, please visit www.CarmelinaBrands.com.

About Mangia, Inc.™

Mangia, Inc. ™ is a leading producer and importer of Carmelina Brands®, which includes Carmelina 'e…San Marzano® Italian Tomatoes and Carmelina Brands® Italian Beans. Mangia, Inc.™ is headquartered in Southern California with a complete product line that is naturally produced and imported direct from Italy. Mangia, Inc. ™ currently maintains six warehouses in key regions of North America to support its customers. Carmelina 'e… San Marzano® Italian Tomatoes made their first appearance in the United States in February 1996. All Carmelina Brands® products are produced in the Nocera-Sarno region; Italy's tomato heartland. Mangia, Inc. ™ takes pride in producing clean, quality ingredients that are all-natural, low in sodium, with no added salt, sugars, calcium chloride or citric acid. Products are all Non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, gluten-free, and packed in BPA-free containers. Carmelina Brands® Italian tomatoes and beans offer chefs and families fresh-packed and flavorful ingredients that they can feel confident about bringing to the table.

