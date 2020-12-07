Mangrove Action Project Named Winner of the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards in the Advancing Environmental Sustainability Category

Mangrove Action Project will receive a $5,000 USD donation to the charity of their choice and will be honored later today as part of the "10 Days of .ORG" online experience that celebrates the range of achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year.

Each day of the 10-day celebration places a spotlight on an award-winning organization or individual making our communities a better place.

Mangrove Action Project (MAP) was founded in 1992 as a global network, education and advocacy non-profit whose mission is to partner with mangrove forest communities, grassroots NGOs, researchers and local governments to conserve and restore mangrove forests and related coastal ecosystems, while promoting community-based, sustainable management of coastal resources. MAP's proactive, five-pronged approach to long-term mangrove conservation and environmental justice involves collaboration, advocacy, education, sustainable community-based development, conservation and restoration.

"Mangrove forests are one of the world's most important ecosystems and one of its most threatened," said Alfredo Quarto, Executive Director of Mangrove Action Project. "From providing vital marine spawning grounds to mitigating climate change, maintaining biodiversity and providing livelihoods to hundreds of millions around the world, mangroves are a vital resource for both local and global communities. We are honored to win the .ORG Impact Award and we look forward to continuing our mission of protecting the world's mangrove forests."

"Congratulations to the Mangrove Action Project for being named the 2020 .ORG Impact Award winner in the Advancing Environmental Sustainability category," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of the Public Interest Registry. "Their work is a critical part of protecting the world's coastal ecosystems and we celebrate and support their inspiring contributions."

This year, PIR saw an extremely impressive group of submissions showcasing the diverse and inspiring work taking place in the .ORG Community. Thank you to everyone who participated in the .ORG Impact Awards.

More than 500 organizations and individuals submitted entries to the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit and marketing sectors. All nominations were required to be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain.



Award winners will receive a donation of up to $30,000 USD to an eligible charitable entity of their choice. Please visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and information.

10 Days of .ORG Schedule

Day One: Combating Coronavirus Monday, November 30th Day Two: Promoting Education Tuesday, December 1st Day Three: Outstanding Volunteer Wednesday, December 2nd Day Four: Championing Equality, Equity and Inclusion Thursday, December 3rd Day Five: Innovation Friday, December 4th Day Six: Advancing Environmental Sustainability Monday, December 7th Day Seven: .ORG Newcomer of the Year Tuesday, December 8th Day Eight: Fighting Hunger and Poverty Wednesday, December 9th Day Nine: Promoting a Safer Internet Thursday, December 10th Day Ten: .ORG of the Year Friday, December 11th

About Mangrove Action Project

Mangrove Action Project works with a variety of local and international entities to help preserve, restore and educate on our global mangrove forests.



About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

Contact: Scott Gerber, [email protected]

SOURCE Public Interest Registry