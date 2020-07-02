ManhattanLife and Integrity Marketing Group Announce Launch of Expanded Medicare Supplement Partnership

HOUSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManhattanLife, one of the oldest health and life insurance companies in the United States, announced today the growth of their partnership with Integrity Marketing Group ("Integrity") with the launch of the ManhattanLife Assurance Company (MAC) Medicare Supplement. This Medicare Supplement product is an extension of the current ManhattanLife Medicare Supplement portfolio and will be distributed exclusively through Integrity Marketing Group.

The relationship between ManhattanLife and Integrity dates back to 2009 when AIMC, an Integrity Partner, first introduced the Family Life Medicare Supplement. Since its launch, the program has resulted in $1.3 billion of collected Medicare Supplement premium.

David Harris, CEO of ManhattanLife, said, "We are delighted to continue our successful relationship and to enhance it." He added, "Integrity is a key partner in our success. We pull out all the stops to maintain great relationships with our producers and policyholders."

"During my 37 years of working in the Medicare Supplement market, the partnership with David Harris and his team at ManhattanLife has produced one of the most successful and admired Medicare Supplement programs in the industry," said Mike White, CEO of AIMC and Managing Partner of Integrity. "Policyholders and agents have come to know and trust this company at the highest level. We are excited to continue this relationship with the release of ManhattanLife Assurance Company Medicare Supplement."

ManhattanLife Assurance Company Medicare Supplement will be available starting July 1, 2020. For more information on ManhattanLife Assurance Company, visit www.Manhattanlife.com.

About ManhattanLife:

Founded in 1850, The Manhattan Life Insurance Company is celebrating its 170th anniversary and is one of the oldest insurance companies in the United States. ManhattanLife is a group of four operating life and health insurance companies – Manhattan Life, ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America, Family Life and Western United Life Assurance Company. They offer a diverse, high-quality portfolio of Individual Life & Health Insurance, Voluntary Benefits, Medicare Supplements and Annuities through its four charters.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 1,200 employees work with more than 270,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place more than $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

SOURCE ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America

