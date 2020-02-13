Mani Ashleman Joins Vestcom as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom, the industry leader in data-integrated shelf-edge solutions for Retailers and CPGs, welcomes Himani Ashleman as the company's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, she will oversee human resources strategy and operations, talent acquisition, performance management, and organizational changes.

Mani brings over 25 years of experience across a broad range of human resource disciplines, with a particular expertise in talent management. Prior to joining Vestcom, she was with Fortune Brands Home & Security where she held a dual role as Vice President of Global Talent Management and Vice President of Human Resources, Health, Safety and Environment for ThermaTru, an FBHS subsidiary. Mani has worked in similar capacities at Cooper Tire and Rubber, IDEX Corporation and Allied Signal / Honeywell. Among her accolades, she has implemented cutting-edge HR practices and collaborated with management teams on everything from compensation programs to due diligence and acquisition integrations, while also earning a Six Sigma Black Belt.

"We are very excited to welcome Mani as a key member of our executive team," said John Lawlor, CEO of Vestcom. "Mani is an extraordinary leader and her wealth of experience will be instrumental in our continued growth as we advance the organization."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a well-established company with so much further runway ahead," said Ashleman. "I am looking forward to partnering with our employees and stakeholders to double down on this exciting growth trajectory."

About Vestcom:

Vestcom is the industry leader in data-integrated shelf-edge media solutions for Retailers and CPGs. Our innovative shopper marketing and merchandising solutions improve engagement at the point of decision, translating to increased sales and loyalty, while reducing costs. Leading retailers have relied upon Vestcom for more than 30 years to drive profitable growth and efficiencies, leveraging our proprietary data technology and advantaged logistics to seamlessly manage complexities across their business. Learn more at www.vestcom.com.

