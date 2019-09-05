Manifest Named Agency of the Year at 2019 Content Marketing Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest was named "Agency of the Year" at the 2019 Content Marketing Awards, held during Content Marketing World in Cleveland. The most prestigious honor, bestowed by the Content Marketing Institute, recognizes companies that represent the best-in-class in the content marketing community.

The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. This year's panel of all-star judges reviewed nearly 1,100 entries to choose the best of the best in content marketing excellence, recognizing all aspects of content marketing, from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to design.

Manifest President, Eric Goodstadt, says, "This win illustrates our three year march towards using craftsmanship, journalistic integrity and strategic thinking to elevate our clients' work to unprecedented levels that achieve extraordinary results."

The Agency of the Year accolade adds to a winning streak for Manifest. The full-service, content-marketing agency also earned top-ranking in the following categories:

Best Content Marketing Program (CDW),

(CDW), Best Feature Design (CNET),

(CNET), Best Blog Post ( University of Michigan Medicine),

( Medicine), and Best Agency/Client Content Marketing Partnership Program (CDW).

Additionally, Manifest received nine top designations (finalist) for the following categories:

Best Cover Design (CDW),

(CDW), Best Feature Design (JWM),

(JWM), Best Nonprofit Publication (NHF HemAware),

(NHF HemAware), Best Regularly Featured Column/Section (NHF HemAware),

(NHF HemAware), Best Special Topic Issue (NHF HemAware),

(NHF HemAware), Best Content Marketing Program in Manufacturing (MSC Industrial Supply),

(MSC Industrial Supply), Best Content Marketing Program in Technology (CDW),

(CDW), Best Content Marketing Multi-Year Program (CDW),

(CDW), and Most Innovative Content Distribution Strategy (CDW).

About Manifest

Manifest is an experience design and branded content marketing agency with office locations in NYC, Chicago, St. Louis, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. // www.manifest.com

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI's Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

