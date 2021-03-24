ManifestSeven Announces Distribution Agreement with Better Than Good Holdings, Inc.

BTG carries an expanding portfolio of premium cannabis products that currently consists of 32 individual SKUs across several key categories—including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, extracts, capsules, and vape cartridges—under its flagship Cream of the Crop label, a top 10 California indoor flower brand in 2020, and the West Coast Trading Co. label, one of the state's top 25 fastest-growing flower brands in 2020, according to BDS Analytics . BTG generated approximately $16.1 million of revenue in 2020 and shipped nearly 800,000 units while focusing almost exclusively on the Southern California market.

"We are thrilled to introduce BTG into the M7 family through this new partnership," commented Pierre Rouleau, M7's Chief Operating Officer. "We have built our integrated B2B and B2C cannabis superhighway with a focus on partnering with brands that offer safe, high-quality cannabis products to consumers. BTG shares our vision for the evolving cannabis industry and we are excited to support the growth of their leading brands. Furthermore, this strategic relationship will allow Highlanders to fortify its product offering in the critical flower and pre-roll categories, which have historically accounted for over 50 percent of regulated cannabis sales in California."

Under the distribution partnership, BTG will have the opportunity to strengthen its presence in Northern California and expand into new markets by utilizing Highlander's statewide distribution infrastructure and recently expanded vehicle fleet. Highlanders will provide BTG with storage and warehousing of its finished goods at M7's new multi-use facility in Brisbane, which will serve as the centralized "last-mile" fulfillment hub for BTG's products in Northern California, providing convenient access to a robust customer base of licensed cannabis retailers operating in some of the state's largest population centers.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership and leverage the full scope of M7's B2B and B2C capabilities," said Dustin Milner, Chief Executive Officer of BTG. "With our business expanding at an annualized growth rate of 112 percent, providing more efficient and reliable service to our retailer customers in major markets like San Francisco, Oakland, and Sacramento is a key component of our growth strategy in 2021. We expect our brands to resonate well throughout Northern California and we look forward to providing direct-to-consumer access to our products through M7's growing network of Weden delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries."

About Better Than Good Holdings, Inc.

Better Than Good Holdings, Inc. ("BTG") is a California-based, brand-centric cannabis company with the mission of providing superior quality in cannabis with its products, services, and leadership through business practices that are environmentally conscious and socially responsible. BTG's flagship brand, Cream of the Crop, focuses on providing exceptional quality cannabis to elevate consumers' lives and was one of California's top 10 indoor flower and top 25 overall flower brands in 2020, according to BDS Analytics.

About ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN) (OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating proprietary distribution, retail, and delivery operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis enterprises and consumers. M7 offers local on-demand delivery through a growing portfolio of delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries in the state's major metropolitan markets through its direct-to-consumer division, Weden. Through its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and compliant services to licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating throughout California. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties the Company's integrated cannabis operations together with a centralized gateway through which businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. M7 is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "MSVN". Additional information is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

