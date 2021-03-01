Manna Pro Extends Its 4-H Partnership to Create Opportunities for More Young People Across America with Calling All Champions Campaign

"Manna Pro's mission of Nurturing Life aligns perfectly with 4-H's commitment to empowering youth with the skills they need to lead in life and career," said Amanda Terbrock, senior brand manager, Manna Pro. "4-H youth across the country are the future of the animal care and agricultural industry. It's important, now more than ever, during a time of uncertainty, to support 4-H and allow them the resources they need to reach more youth across the country via new platforms."

As part of the partnership, Manna Pro will donate $1 to National 4-H Council for every $1 coupon used on select Manna Pro products from Feb. 1 through Aug. 31, with a minimum $50,000 match donation guaranteed in 2021.

The company also launched its Calling All Champions campaign to celebrate future 4-H champions and provide consumers additional ways to support 4-H. The campaign includes an Instagram photo contest featuring weekly giveaways. Additionally, consumers can support 4-H with a $15 minimum donation to receive an animal-themed box filled with goodies and coupons valued at $50. All donations will support 4-H's mission of closing the opportunity gap for all young people, especially as the pandemic continues to disrupt essential learning experiences for over 55 million school-aged youth in the U.S.

"Manna Pro's continued investment is important to ensure 4-H's capacity to create and deliver hands-on learning opportunities and support for all young people," said Heather Elliott, vice president, development, National 4-H Council. "Having support from an industry leader such as Manna Pro helps equip young people with important life skills such as responsibility, compassion and leadership to move forward and reach their full potential."

For over 100 years, 4-H has led the charge to empower young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills and inspire them to improve the world around us. Many 4-H'ers and their communities have stayed resilient through the ongoing crisis, which has impacted their participation in county and state fairs across the country.

"As the pandemic continues to evolve, it is difficult to predict how this upcoming show season will unfold," said Elliott. "We're grateful to all the 4-H educators, alumni, volunteers and our partners like Manna Pro for stepping up to support our young people regardless of the circumstances and foster a community of belonging."

Manna Pro is an official 2021 and 2022 4-H corporate partner.

How to Enter Manna Pro's Weekly Photo Contest & Giveaway

From March 1 through May 31, 2021, the 4-H community, their family and friends can post a photo on Instagram tagging #CallingAllChampions to be entered in the Manna Pro photo contest for a weekly prize drawing. The photo must include an animal of choice (horse, chicken, goat, or rabbit) and a favorite Manna Pro product.

Winners will be chosen at random and announced each week on the @MannaProHomestead and @MannaProHorse Instagram accounts, with the chance to win prizes such as Omega Egg Maker®, Goat Treats with Probiotics, Select Series® Rabbit Food, Calf Manna® and Bite-Size Nuggets.

To download Manna Pro coupons, learn more about special 4-H promotions or make a donation to 4-H and receive a giveaway box while supplies last, visit mannapro.com/promotions/4H-2021.

About Manna Pro Products, LLC

Manna Pro is a recognized leader in the care and nurturing of pets, with roots going back to 1842 and long-established brands in companion pet, equine, backyard chicken and small animal categories. Manna Pro is committed to providing high-quality, nutritionally wholesome feeds, supplements and treats to your animals. For more information visit www.mannapro.com.

About 4–H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4H at 4-H.org , find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/4H and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/4H .

SOURCE Manna Pro® Products

Related Links

http://www.mannapro.com

