ManoByte Receives HubSpot Advanced CMS Implementation Certification

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ManoByte, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based, full-service, marketing, design, and technology solutions consultancy, announced they've joined HubSpot's exclusive group of Advanced CMS Implementation Certified partners. This advanced certification recognizes and verifies ManoByte's ability to deliver highly complex CMS migrations, software integrations, and custom website development projects.

With the continued expansion of HubSpot's CMS features - including themes, live chat, SEO tools, serverless functions and memberships - it's a one-stop solution for any organization seeking a user-friendly marketing interface, even at an enterprise level. And as a diamond HubSpot solutions partner, ManoByte has helped more than 100 companies grow their business by leveraging HubSpot's CMS and CRM tools - coupled with its custom app and integration development - over the last 12 years.

"HubSpot takes its certifications and endorsements very seriously, which is what makes our team so thrilled to be recognized as an Advanced CMS Implementation Partner," said Kevin Dean, president and CEO of ManoByte. "We've also been fortunate enough to be previously selected by HubSpot as a partner for other opportunities, and have seen what value it brings to HubSpot, its clients, and our own bottom line. We look forward to this next step and to delivering the level of service and end-product that HubSpot and its customers expect at an enterprise level. "

HubSpot , a leading growth platform, developed its advanced certification program, which requires organizations to pass a series of tests, as a way to connect its customers to a qualified partner.

"In today's rapidly changing, digital world, having a well-designed and easy-to-use website is crucial for businesses looking to stand out and engage their customers," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. "ManoByte has demonstrated they are highly skilled in handling complex website development projects and CMS migrations, and I know they will add a ton of value for our customers."

HubSpot offers a variety of certification options specifically for partners via HubSpot Academy , including the Solutions Partner Certification. Through the Advanced CMS Implementation Certification, partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services. This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners.

About ManoByte:

Founded in 2008, ManoByte is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based, full-service, marketing technology solutions consultancy. ManoByte offers strategic sales, marketing, and business solutions that leverage content, technology, and best practices to help mid-market manufacturing companies reach their B2B growth objectives. To learn more about ManoByte and the company's services and solutions, please visit www.manobyte.com.

