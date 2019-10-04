Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health Announces National News Correspondents as Moderators

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leaders from the Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health announced that Rebecca Jarvis and Jamie Yuccas, both Minnesota natives, and John Alter will be moderating keynote speaker conversations at the Manova Summit, Monday, October 14 – Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Rebecca Jarvis is the Chief Business, Economics and Technology Correspondent for ABC News. She began her broadcasting career in 2006 on the business news channel CNBC. In 2010, she joined CBS News and became the co-anchor of CBS This Morning Saturday. Ms. Jarvis joined ABC News in 2013. She reports on Good Morning America, ABC World News Tonight, Nightline, 20/20 and This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Jamie Yuccas is a CBS News Correspondent based in Los Angeles. She began her career at KTTC-TV in Rochester, MN, before moving to WBBH-TV in Ft. Myers, FL, and then back to MN to work for WCCO-TV, the CBS owned and operated station in Minneapolis. In 2015, Ms. Yuccas joined CBS News in New York. She is featured across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

John Alter is an American Journalist, author, documentary filmmaker and television producer. He was a columnist and senior editor for Newsweek magazine and has written three New York Times best-selling books about American presidents. He is also a contributing correspondent to NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

"Hosting national news correspondents at this year's Manova Global Summit, brings a sophisticated and experienced global perspective to conversations throughout the event," said Mark Addicks, CEO of Manova Global Summit.

This year Manova Summit will also include Executive Question & Answer Sessions as well as Executive Briefing Sessions for 'deeper dives' on topics of particular interest for segments of the participants.

Previously announced speakers include Theranos Whistleblowers, Erica Cheung and Tyler Shultz, award winning actress Jane Fonda, award winning journalist Katie Couric, CEO of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, James R. Downing, M.D., Nora D. Volkow, M.D., Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, New York Times Health columnist Jane Brody, Doug Baker, CEO of Ecolab and Chuck Runyon, CEO of Anytime Fitness, among over 100 speakers.

This will be the second year of this three-day summit which will be held October 14-16, at The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot, in downtown Minneapolis. Last year the event drew more than 1,000 attendees from six continents, representing 700 companies across the healthcare industry. Walmart will be returning as the presenting sponsor.

The Manova Summit will feature talks, presentations, breakthroughs, and roundtables.

Ticket options and packages include:

General Three-Day Pass: $599 Manova Premier/VIP (all inclusive): $750 One-Day Pass: $225 Discounted passes include: Students: $149 Start-Ups: $199

ABOUT MANOVA SUMMIT

October 14-16, 2019

The Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, The Depot

www.manovasummit.com

The Manova Global Summit on the Future of Health is produced by a partnership of Mark Addicks, the Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Marketing Officer of General Mills, Kathy Tunheim, Founder and President of Minneapolis-based communications firm Tunheim, Inc., and Arick Wierson, an entrepreneur and former senior media advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

In 2018, the first Manova Summit featured a robust lineup of over 110 speakers from Fortune 500 companies and emerging disruptors. Building on the inaugural year's success, the second Manova Summit will feature a strong speaker lineup, increased experiential exhibitions, and dynamic interactive sessions.

