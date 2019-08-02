ManpowerGroup Announces New Share Repurchase Program

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (MAN) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to 6 million shares of its common stock.

The new repurchase program is in addition to the share repurchase program authorized in August 2018, of which approximately 1.9 million shares remained available for repurchase as of June 30, 2019.

Purchases under the new share repurchase program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, block transactions, privately negotiated transactions or other facilities.

Additional financial information about ManpowerGroup, including stock history and annual shareholder reports, can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year and one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted and admired brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com

