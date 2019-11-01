ManpowerGroup Appoints Harld Peters as Regional President, Northern Europe

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup [NYSE: MAN] today announced the appointment of Harld Peters as Regional President, Northern Europe effective January 1, 2020. Peters will oversee all of ManpowerGroup's brands and offerings across the region – Manpower, Experis, Right Management and ManpowerGroup Solutions, and will report to Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising.

Peters joins ManpowerGroup from UPS where he has held leadership positions across Europe and Asia, most recently as President of UPS China and previously President for West Europe. He brings extensive experience of leading technology-driven transformation and accelerated growth across a variety of P&L roles.

"Harld's strong people leadership and extensive experience in digitization and operational discipline across B2B and B2C is an excellent fit for the organization," said Prising. "His proven track record in tech-driven transformation and his customer-centric approach will ensure we can continue to innovate and create even more value for our clients and candidates while accelerating growth in the region."

"As organizations transform and digitize in a fast-changing environment, they are looking for new skills and innovative strategies to accelerate growth," said Peters. "This is an exciting time to be joining the leading workforce solutions company that finds meaningful work for millions of people every year, and I'm looking forward to leading a talented team into the next phase of ManpowerGroup's growth in Northern Europe."

