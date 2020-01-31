ManpowerGroup Launches New Brand Talent Solutions Combining RPO, TAPFIN MSP and Right Management Offerings to Create More Value for Clients and Candidates

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today launches Talent Solutions, combining three of its current global offerings – RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing), TAPFIN MSP (Managed Service Provider) and Right Management – to provide innovative solutions and end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle.

Talent Solutions will provide seamless delivery, best-in-breed technology and extensive workforce insights across multiple countries at scale, from talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development and retention. This new combination of offerings will leverage deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of what talent wants to deliver new solutions that address organizations' complex global workforce needs.

"Companies globally are reporting the highest talent shortages in a decade and now more than ever they need innovative, scalable solutions to find and develop the best talent to succeed," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO. "That's why we are pleased to be launching Talent Solutions today. This combination of global offerings – RPO, TAPFIN MSP and Right Management - means we will be even better positioned to deliver new solutions and create added value to serve our clients' increasingly complex global workforce needs."

Stefano Scabbio, Regional President Southern Europe and Brand Leader for Talent Solutions commented, "I'm excited about the evolution of our brand with the launch of Talent Solutions to better meet the unique needs of our clients. By leveraging ManpowerGroup's consulting and analytics capabilities, we can provide clients with precisely what they want — expert offerings, integrated and data-driven workforce solutions, and seamless implementation across multiple countries."

For more information, visit http://talentsolutions.manpowergroup.com

