ManpowerGroup Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality in U.S. for Fourth Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the fourth year in a row in the Corporate Equality Index (CEI). CEI is a national benchmarking survey focused on corporate policies and practices awarded by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"Putting hundreds of thousands of people to work every year is only possible because we embrace diversity of thought, culture and background," said Chris Rowland, ManpowerGroup's Global Diversity Officer. "We're proud to be recognized as a leading employer for LGBTQ equality. We believe businesses have a responsibility to be a positive contributor to societal change, and that means intentionally building diverse and inclusive workplaces. We all have a role to play to ensure people feel comfortable bringing their best selves to work."

The 2019 CEI rated over 1,000 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. ManpowerGroup scored 100 percent in all of CEI's criteria.

The report recognized ManpowerGroup as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, highlighting:

The equal employment opportunity policy that includes sexual orientation and gender identity expression for all operations.

Transgender inclusive benefits to company benefits plan, including spouses and domestic partners.

A supplier diversity program that supports the inclusion of LGBTQ vendors and suppliers.

Elevate: an employee Business Resource Group that works to foster an authentic work environment inclusive to all employees regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

"The top-scoring companies on this year's CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn't just the right thing to do - it's also good for business."

Integrating and including is a critical pillar of ManpowerGroup's Sustainability Plan and purpose - that meaningful and sustainable work has the power to change the world.

To learn more about ManpowerGroup's Sustainability Plan, visit http://www.manpowergroup.com/sustainability/our-foundation/libraries/diversity.

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit https://www.hrc.org/campaigns/corporate-equality-index.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

