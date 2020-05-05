ManpowerGroup Recognized as a Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for Tenth Year by Everest Group

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions has been named a global leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. The report recognizes Talent Solutions for its integrated offerings, Total Talent Management expertise and HR technology stack of best-in-class tools that provide technology, data and insight to enhance the candidate experience, de-risk hiring and unlock productivity.

"We have made significant investments in our tech stack PowerSuite, so that it brings together the best tools to help our clients source, screen and onboard the skilled workers they need to remain competitive," said Kate Donovan, Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions North America and Global RPO President. "PowerSuite offers candidates a personalized and highly responsive digital experience and enables companies to quickly fill positions with the best diverse talent. We're proud to be named a global leader by Everest Group for this innovation, for our strong relationship management and our predictive analytics and automation we know our clients value."

Talent Solutions combines three of ManpowerGroup's global offerings – RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing), TAPFIN MSP (Managed Service Provider) and Right Management – to provide innovative solutions and end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. Everest Group highlighted Talent Solutions' global presence, breadth of solutions and integrated offerings.

"Talent Solutions' global presence and robust RPO deal portfolio, in terms of deal sizes and types, secure its placement in the Leaders category," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its sustained focus on innovation and best-in-class consulting capabilities catered to the entire recruitment value chain, further strengthens its positioning as a top player in the RPO market."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities measured along seven dimensions – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2020 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eleventh year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Related Links

http://www.manpowergroup.com

