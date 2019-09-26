ManpowerGroup Recognized for its contribution to building a more diverse and inclusive business community by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading workforce solutions company, was honored with the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Corporate Partner of the Year award, in recognition of the company's contribution to building a more diverse and inclusive business community in Wisconsin.

The Chamber of Commerce recognized ManpowerGroup for serving as a Gold Founding member of the Chamber since 2015 and a leader of the LGBT Workplace Alliance connecting LGBT employee groups throughout the Wisconsin community.

Elevate, ManpowerGroup's LGBT business resource group accepted the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Corporate Partner of the Year award at the Chamber’s Business Awards & Showcase September 25, 2019.

"Engaging a diverse community in the workplace is what drives strong and thriving businesses and creates positive change in the community, here in Milwaukee and around the world," said Becky Frankiewicz, President of ManpowerGroup North America. "We are committed to championing diversity and inclusion at work to enable all people to participate in the workplace and achieve their potential. ManpowerGroup is honored to actively support the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, here in Milwaukee, the home of our global headquarters, and to provide the opportunity to cultivate people's skillsets and develop successful, sustainable careers."

The award was presented to ManpowerGroup Elevate, the company's LGBT business resource group at the Chamber's Business Awards & Showcase September 25, 2019. ManpowerGroup this week also reinforced its support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals and emphasized the company's commitment to the four goals where it is making the most impact including Quality Education (Goal 4), Gender Equality (Goal 5), Decent Work (Goal 8) and Economic Growth and Reduced Inequality (Goal 10).

To find out more about ManpowerGroup's commitment to Doing Well by Doing Good visit https://doingwellbydoinggood.manpowergroup.com .

