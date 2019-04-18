ManpowerGroup Reports 1st Quarter 2019 Results

MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Overview:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $0.88 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $1.45 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $53.5 million compared to $97.0 million a year earlier. Revenues for the first quarter were $5.0 billion, a 9% decline from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by 51 cents.

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 2% and net earnings per diluted share decreased 34%, or 12% excluding the impact of restructuring costs. Earnings per share in the quarter were negatively impacted 7 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 12 cents excluding the restructuring costs.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our global team executed well and delivered solid first quarter results against the backdrop of a slow global growth environment. Demand for our extensive portfolio of workforce solutions and services across our global footprint provides us with good opportunities for profitable growth going forward."

"We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the second quarter will be between $1.96 and $2.04, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 10 cents."

ManpowerGroup purchased the remaining interest in the Switzerland Manpower business with annual revenues of approximately $500 million during April 2019. During the first quarter, ManpowerGroup repurchased 1.2 million shares of common stock for $101 million. The effective tax rate for the first quarter equaled 42.8%, or 36.4% excluding the impact of restructuring costs. The effective tax rate increased in 2019 following the termination of the French tax exempt CICE subsidy in 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements, including earnings projections and the effect of restructuring actions, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading 'Risk Factors' in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended March 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 5,044.9 $ 5,522.4 -8.6% -2.2%









Cost of services 4,240.1 4,637.0 -8.6% -2.0%









Gross profit 804.8 885.4 -9.1% -3.0%









Selling and administrative expenses 699.3 731.6 -4.4% 1.9%









Operating profit 105.5 153.8 -31.4% -26.0%









Interest and other expenses 11.9 16.1 -26.6%











Earnings before income taxes 93.6 137.7 -32.0% -26.5%









Provision for income taxes 40.1 40.7 -1.4%











Net earnings $ 53.5 $ 97.0 -44.8% -40.4%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.88 $ 1.46 -39.7%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.45 -39.3% -34.5%









Weighted average shares - basic 61.1 66.3 -7.9%











Weighted average shares - diluted 61.0 66.9 -8.9%























(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $5.6 million and $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $243.0 million and $236.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended March 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 603.6 $ 616.3 -2.1% -2.1% Other Americas 403.7 406.3 -0.6% 10.7%

1,007.3 1,022.6 -1.5% 3.0% Southern Europe:







France 1,301.4 1,424.0 -8.6% -1.1% Italy 355.9 413.6 -14.0% -6.9% Other Southern Europe 444.9 474.4 -6.2% 1.5%

2,102.2 2,312.0 -9.1% -1.6%









Northern Europe 1,189.7 1,417.6 -16.1% -8.8% APME 699.9 720.2 -2.8% 1.9% Right Management 45.8 50.0 -8.4% -4.5%

$ 5,044.9 $ 5,522.4 -8.6% -2.2%









Operating Unit Profit:







Americas:







United States $ 16.4 $ 26.7 -38.6% -38.6% Other Americas 14.8 16.2 -8.4% -5.5%

31.2 42.9 -27.2% -26.1% Southern Europe:







France 55.5 57.7 -3.8% 4.1% Italy 20.4 25.2 -18.8% -12.2% Other Southern Europe 11.0 14.8 -26.1% -20.7%

86.9 97.7 -11.1% -3.9%









Northern Europe 0.6 16.6 -96.2% -95.3% APME 20.1 25.9 -22.3% -19.1% Right Management 2.1 6.4 -67.7% -66.0%

140.9 189.5



Corporate expenses (27.9) (26.8)



Intangible asset amortization expense (7.5) (8.9)



Operating profit 105.5 153.8 -31.4% -26.0% Interest and other expenses (b) (11.9) (16.1)



Earnings before income taxes $ 93.6 $ 137.7























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.6 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $156.9 million and $149.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses were:





2019 2018



Interest expense $ 10.2 $ 13.6



Interest income (1.5) (1.2)



Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2.9 (0.1)



Miscellaneous expense, net 0.3 3.8





$ 11.9 $ 16.1















ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Mar. 31

Dec. 31

2019

2018

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 566.3

$ 591.9 Accounts receivable, net 5,186.3

5,276.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 282.8

129.1 Total current assets 6,035.4

5,997.1







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,293.6

1,297.1 Intangible assets, net 238.2

246.3 Operating lease right-of-use asset 432.6

- Other assets 670.8

826.7 Total other assets 2,635.2

2,370.1







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 601.3

613.6 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 454.9

461.0 Net property and equipment 146.4

152.6 Total assets $8,817.0

$8,519.8







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $2,299.9

$2,266.7 Employee compensation payable 185.9

209.7 Accrued liabilities 563.0

411.0 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 633.7

729.8 Value added taxes payable 490.4

508.6 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 52.6

50.1 Total current liabilities 4,225.5

4,175.9







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,003.3

1,025.3 Long-term operating lease liability 309.4

- Other long-term liabilities 628.9

620.1 Total other liabilities 1,941.6

1,645.4







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,343.0

3,337.5 Retained earnings 3,211.2

3,157.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (401.8)

(399.8) Treasury stock, at cost (3,578.0)

(3,471.7) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,575.6

2,624.9 Noncontrolling interests 74.3

73.6 Total shareholders' equity 2,649.9

2,698.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $8,817.0

$8,519.8

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Three Months Ended

March 31

2019

2018

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 53.5

$ 97.0 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 19.4

21.7 Noncash lease expense 37.5

- Deferred income taxes 2.0

(11.9) Provision for doubtful accounts 4.3

5.1 Share-based compensation 4.6

7.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding





the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 29.4

66.7 Other assets (19.3)

(72.6) Other liabilities (29.5)

(171.9) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 101.9

(58.4)







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (10.0)

(12.7) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired -

(8.2) Proceeds from the sale of investments, property and equipment 3.5

5.9 Cash used in investing activities (6.5)

(15.0)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings 2.3

(4.3) Proceeds from long-term debt 0.4

- Repayments of long-term debt (0.1)

(0.1) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (0.6)

(8.7) Proceeds from share-based awards and other equity transactions 0.9

3.6 Payments to noncontrolling interests -

(0.7) Other share-based award transactions (5.4)

(16.8) Repurchases of common stock (101.0)

(50.1) Cash used in financing activities (103.5)

(77.1)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (17.5)

13.7 Change in cash and cash equivalents (25.6)

(136.8)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 591.9

689.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 566.3

$ 552.2

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

