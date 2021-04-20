ManpowerGroup Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Results

MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $1.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $0.03 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $62.0 million compared to $1.7 million a year earlier. Revenues for the first quarter were $4.9 billion, a 7% increase from the prior year period.

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the weaker U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. Earnings per share in the quarter were positively impacted by 6 cents due to changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 1% compared to the prior year period. Excluding the prior year impacts of restructuring costs and a pension settlement charge, on a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share increased 28% during the quarter.

Days Sales Outstanding improved by 3.7 days year over year reflecting our continued focus on collections and working capital efficiency.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our first quarter results reflect a continuation of the global recovery coupled with a strong execution of our strategic initiatives. Despite increased restrictions in many key markets, we saw improving momentum for all of our brands. The combination of technology investments and our people-first approach is allowing us to confidently manage global uncertainty, deliver locally and collaborate remotely.

We are pleased with the progress made during the first quarter of 2021 and remain confident that our Diversification, Digitization and Innovation initiatives are positioning ManpowerGroup for greater profitable growth in the future.

We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the second quarter will be between $1.36 and $1.44, which includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 10 cents."

In conjunction with its first quarter earnings release, ManpowerGroup will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet on April 20, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CST (8:30 a.m. EST). Prepared remarks for the conference call are included within the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view the presentation by logging on to http://investor.manpowergroup.com/ i n the section titled "Investor Relations."

Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com/ .

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN ), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements, including statements regarding economic uncertainty, the global recovery, financial outlook, the Company's strategic initiatives and technology investments and its positioning for future growth, as well as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended March 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2021 2020 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $4,924.4 $4,619.1 6.6% 0.6%









Cost of services 4,156.3 3,895.1 6.7% 0.6%









Gross profit 768.1 724.0 6.1% 0.5%









Selling and administrative expenses 669.7 686.3 -2.4% -7.5%









Operating profit 98.4 37.7 160.9% 145.7%









Interest and other expenses, net 5.4 20.5 -73.6%











Earnings before income taxes 93.0 17.2 439.2% 409.7%









Provision for income taxes 31.0 15.5 99.3%











Net earnings $ 62.0 $ 1.7 3562.0% 3361.0%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 1.12 $ 0.03 3633.3%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 1.11 $ 0.03 3600.0% 3400.0%









Weighted average shares - basic 55.1 58.7 -6.1%











Weighted average shares - diluted 55.7 59.0 -5.7%





(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.6 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $249.1 million and $82.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended March 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2021 2020 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 608.8 $ 610.9 -0.3% -0.3% Other Americas 394.1 400.1 -1.5% 3.3%

1,002.9 1,011.0 -0.8% 1.1% Southern Europe:







France 1,188.9 1,093.8 8.7% -0.5% Italy 402.8 327.7 22.9% 12.5% Other Southern Europe 568.6 523.2 8.7% 0.8%

2,160.3 1,944.7 11.1% 2.0%









Northern Europe 1,133.8 1,068.5 6.1% -2.3% APME 627.4 594.9 5.5% 0.3%

$4,924.4 $4,619.1 6.6% 0.6%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 29.2 $ 2.3 1164.4% 1164.4% Other Americas 14.9 14.3 4.1% 8.8%

44.1 16.6 165.9% 169.9% Southern Europe:







France 42.6 38.0 12.2% 3.0% Italy 19.4 14.2 37.2% 25.7% Other Southern Europe 11.4 0.8 1184.5% 1094.6%

73.4 53.0 38.5% 27.3%









Northern Europe 4.8 (14.1) N/A N/A APME 18.8 16.9 10.7% 7.7%

141.1 72.4



Corporate expenses (37.2) (27.8)



Intangible asset amortization expense (5.5) (6.9)



Operating profit 98.4 37.7 160.9% 145.7% Interest and other expenses, net (b) (5.4) (20.5)



Earnings before income taxes $ 93.0 $ 17.2























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.1 million and $3.0

million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on

revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $117.5 million and $76.5 million for the three months ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:





2021 2020



Interest expense $ 10.2 $ 11.1



Interest income (3.1) (3.7)



Foreign exchange loss 2.5 3.1



Miscellaneous (income) expense, net (4.2) 10.0





$ 5.4 $ 20.5





ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $1,522.7

$1,567.1 Accounts receivable, net 4,888.8

4,912.4 Prepaid expenses and other assets 199.1

186.9 Total current assets 6,610.6

6,666.4







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,215.0

1,225.8 Intangible assets, net 240.4

248.6 Operating lease right-of-use asset 378.2

400.7 Other assets 659.9

651.6 Total other assets 2,493.5

2,526.7







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 599.0

614.7 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 472.4

479.6 Net property and equipment 126.6

135.1 Total assets $9,230.7

$9,328.2







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $2,723.4

$2,527.4 Employee compensation payable 205.7

231.8 Accrued liabilities 590.6

602.1 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 678.2

752.0 Value added taxes payable 513.6

551.1 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 25.1

20.4 Total current liabilities 4,736.6

4,684.8







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,057.5

1,103.5 Long-term operating lease liability 285.3

305.1 Other long-term liabilities 773.9

781.2 Total other liabilities 2,116.7

2,189.8







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,411.0

3,402.5 Retained earnings 3,450.8

3,388.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (437.8)

(397.3) Treasury stock, at cost (4,058.9)

(3,954.2) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,366.3

2,441.0 Noncontrolling interests 11.1

12.6 Total shareholders' equity 2,377.4

2,453.6 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $9,230.7

$9,328.2

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 62.0

$ 1.7 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 17.9

18.6 Non-cash operating lease right-of-use assets impairment -

8.2 Deferred income taxes (10.6)

(5.0) Provision for doubtful accounts 5.2

5.2 Share-based compensation 7.5

4.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (90.5)

378.3 Other assets (29.8)

- Other liabilities 179.2

(230.6) Cash provided by operating activities 140.9

181.0







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (12.7)

(9.1) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (7.1)

- Proceeds from investments, property and equipment 0.7

0.8 Cash used in investing activities (19.1)

(8.3)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings 4.9

(9.6) Proceeds from long-term debt 0.1

0.3 Repayments of long-term debt (2.2)

(0.1) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (5.8)

- Proceeds from share-based awards 1.7

10.0 Other share-based award transactions (4.6)

(6.5) Repurchases of common stock (100.1)

(63.8) Cash used in financing activities (106.0)

(69.7)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (60.2)

(29.3) Change in cash and cash equivalents (44.4)

73.7







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,567.1

1,025.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $1,522.7

$1,099.5

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Related Links

http://www.manpowergroup.com

