ManpowerGroup Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Results

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net losses of $1.10 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net earnings of $2.11 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net losses in the quarter were $64.4 million compared to net earnings of $127.3 million a year earlier. Revenues for the second quarter were $3.7 billion, a 30% decline from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included special items consisting of goodwill and other impairment, and discrete tax items, which reduced earnings per share by $1.28. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.18 for the period.

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. Earnings per share in the quarter were negatively impacted 2 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 28%. Excluding the impact of the special items, on a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share decreased 91%.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter equaled $1.4 billion, representing a $300 million increase from the preceding quarter, reflecting our committed focus on collections and working capital management. With this ongoing focus, our Days Sales Outstanding improved year over year. A $600 million revolving credit facility, which expires in 2023, remained unused during the quarter and, combined with our existing cash position, provides significant liquidity. Free cash flow was very strong at $577 million in the six months year to date, representing an increase of $428 million from the year ago period excluding CICE receivable sales in 2019.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "The world continues to be impacted by COVID-19 which started as a health crisis and evolved to become a global economic and social crisis. While certain regions continue to deal with the pandemic at elevated levels, elsewhere lockdowns are easing, economies are slowly re-opening and people are returning to work. I am thankful and proud of our talented colleagues for providing the highest levels of support to our clients and candidates during this extremely challenging period. In this environment, we will continue to focus on operational excellence, including managing costs prudently to offset gross profit declines while continuing to invest in our transformation. This is how we will continue to progress our key strategic initiatives and position us for further success when we emerge from these crises.

"We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the third quarter will be between $0.59 and $0.67, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 1 cent and an elevated effective tax rate due to the French Business Tax which will have an unfavorable impact of 7 cents. Our third quarter guidance reflects our assumptions as of today and does not anticipate any major rollbacks of economic reopening activities in any of our largest markets."

Net losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $62.7 million, or net loss of $1.07 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $180.8 million, or net earnings of $2.98 per diluted share in the prior year. The year to date period included special items and restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by $2.07. The prior year-to-date period included special items and restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by 46 cents. Revenues for the six-month period were $8.4 billion, a decrease of 20% from the prior year or a decrease of 17% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the six-month period were negatively impacted 2 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 5 cents excluding the special items and restructuring costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements, including statements regarding the anticipated financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic and related governmental actions that are included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 3,742.2 $ 5,373.1 -30.4% -28.0%









Cost of services 3,165.5 4,502.7 -29.7% -27.3%









Gross profit 576.7 870.4 -33.8% -31.9%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding goodwill impairment charges 559.9 675.6 -17.1% -14.9% Goodwill impairment charges (b) 66.8 64.0 4.2% 4.6% Selling and administrative expenses 626.7 739.6 -15.3% -13.2%









Operating (loss) profit (50.0) 130.8 N/A N/A









Interest and other expenses (income), net 5.8 (70.2) N/A











(Loss) earnings before income taxes (55.8) 201.0 N/A N/A









Provision for income taxes 8.6 73.7 -88.4%











Net (loss) earnings $ (64.4) $ 127.3 N/A N/A









Net (loss) earnings per share - basic $ (1.11) $ 2.12 N/A











Net (loss) earnings per share - diluted $ (1.10) $ 2.11 N/A N/A









Weighted average shares - basic 58.2 60.0 -3.0%











Weighted average shares - diluted 58.5 60.4 -3.1%





















(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $2.8 million and $4.1 million for

the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues

generated by the franchise offices, which were $128.1 million and $163.2 million for the three months

ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.









(b) The goodwill impairment charges for both the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 relate to our investment

in Germany.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 515.9 $ 652.7 -21.0% -21.0% Other Americas 320.7 415.5 -22.8% -10.0%

836.6 1,068.2 -21.7% -16.7% Southern Europe:







France 736.0 1,425.3 -48.4% -47.5% Italy 268.5 394.4 -31.9% -30.7% Other Southern Europe 466.3 574.6 -18.9% -18.2%

1,470.8 2,394.3 -38.6% -37.7%









Northern Europe 865.7 1,194.1 -27.5% -24.2% APME 569.1 716.5 -20.6% -19.1%

$ 3,742.2 $ 5,373.1 -30.4% -28.0%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 9.2 $ 37.7 -75.5% -75.5% Other Americas 10.5 17.8 -41.2% -31.6%

19.7 55.5 -64.5% -61.4% Southern Europe:







France (2.5) 75.7 N/A N/A Italy 11.0 29.8 -63.0% -62.6% Other Southern Europe 3.6 18.1 -80.8% -80.8%

12.1 123.6 -90.2% -90.4%









Northern Europe 0.3 25.6 -98.7% -96.9% APME 18.0 29.7 -39.4% -39.9%

50.1 234.4



Corporate expenses (26.6) (31.9)



Goodwill impairment charges (66.8) (64.0)



Intangible asset amortization expense (6.7) (7.7)



Operating (loss) profit (50.0) 130.8 N/A N/A Interest and other (expenses) income, net (b) (5.8) 70.2



(Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (55.8) $ 201.0























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $2.4 million and $3.7

million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues

generated by the franchise offices, which were $122.3 million and $154.3 million for the three months ended

June 30 2020 and 2019, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses (income), net were:





2020 2019



Interest expense $ 10.4 $ 11.2



Interest income (3.1) (1.1)



Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.5 (0.5)



Miscellaneous income (c) (2.0) (79.8)





$ 5.8 $ (70.2)













(c) 2019 includes an $80.0 million gain related to our acquisition of the remaining controlling interest in our Swiss franchise.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Six Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 8,361.3 $ 10,418.0 -19.7% -17.3%









Cost of services 7,060.6 8,742.8 -19.2% -16.8%









Gross profit 1,300.7 1,675.2 -22.4% -20.2%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding goodwill impairment charges 1,246.2 1,374.9 -9.4% -7.0% Goodwill impairment charges (b) 66.8 64.0 4.2% 4.6% Selling and administrative expenses 1,313.0 1,438.9 -8.8% -6.5%









Operating (loss) profit (12.3) 236.3 N/A N/A









Interest and other expenses (income), net 26.3 (58.3) N/A











(Loss) earnings before income taxes (38.6) 294.6 N/A N/A









Provision for income taxes 24.1 113.8 -78.8%











Net (loss) earnings $ (62.7) $ 180.8 N/A N/A









Net (loss) earnings per share - basic $ (1.07) $ 3.00 N/A











Net (loss) earnings per share - diluted $ (1.07) $ 2.98 N/A N/A









Weighted average shares - basic 58.5 60.3 -3.0%











Weighted average shares - diluted 58.7 60.7 -3.2%





















(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $6.1 million and $9.7 million

for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on

revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $210.4 million and $406.2 million for the six months

ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.









(b) The goodwill impairment charges for both the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 relate to our

investment in Germany.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Six Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 1,126.8 $ 1,275.9 -11.7% -11.7% Other Americas 720.8 822.5 -12.4% -2.0%

1,847.6 2,098.4 -12.0% -7.9% Southern Europe:







France 1,829.8 2,731.4 -33.0% -31.3% Italy 596.2 750.8 -20.6% -18.6% Other Southern Europe 989.5 1,020.9 -3.1% -2.3%

3,415.5 4,503.1 -24.2% -22.6%









Northern Europe 1,934.2 2,394.6 -19.2% -16.0% APME 1,164.0 1,421.9 -18.1% -16.6%

$ 8,361.3 $ 10,418.0 -19.7% -17.3%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 11.5 $ 54.3 -78.7% -78.7% Other Americas 24.8 33.0 -25.0% -18.1%

36.3 87.3 -58.4% -55.8% Southern Europe:







France 35.5 131.0 -72.9% -72.2% Italy 25.2 50.1 -49.8% -48.6% Other Southern Europe 4.4 29.1 -85.0% -85.9%

65.1 210.2 -69.1% -68.5%









Northern Europe (13.8) 27.5 N/A N/A APME 34.9 50.3 -30.5% -30.6%

122.5 375.3



Corporate expenses (54.4) (59.8)



Goodwill impairment charges (66.8) (64.0)



Intangible asset amortization expense (13.6) (15.2)



Operating (loss) profit (12.3) 236.3 N/A N/A Interest and other (expenses) income, net (b) (26.3) 58.3



(Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (38.6) $ 294.6























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $5.4 million and $7.3 million

for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated

by the franchise offices, which were $198.8 million and $311.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019,

respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses (income), net were:





2020 2019



Interest expense $ 21.5 $ 21.4



Interest income (6.8) (2.6)



Foreign exchange loss 3.6 2.4



Miscellaneous expense (income) (c) 8.0 (79.5)





$ 26.3 $ (58.3)













(c) 2019 includes an $80.0 million gain related to our acquisition of the remaining controlling interest in our Swiss franchise.

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Jun. 30

Dec. 31

2020

2019

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,438.6

$ 1,025.8 Accounts receivable, net 4,224.6

5,273.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 229.5

185.6 Total current assets 5,892.7

6,484.5







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,178.2

1,260.1 Intangible assets, net 255.1

268.6 Operating lease right-of-use asset 409.1

448.5 Other assets 588.1

618.8 Total other assets 2,430.5

2,596.0







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 593.9

605.5 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 457.5

462.2 Net property and equipment 136.4

143.3 Total assets $ 8,459.6

$ 9,223.8







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,243.5

$ 2,474.9 Employee compensation payable 161.7

206.4 Accrued liabilities 499.6

545.4 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 572.8

649.7 Value added taxes payable 419.5

504.0 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 40.5

61.0 Total current liabilities 3,937.6

4,441.4







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,014.3

1,012.4 Long-term operating lease liability 308.5

336.7 Other long-term liabilities 656.4

671.8 Total other liabilities 1,979.2

2,020.9







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,388.0

3,370.6 Retained earnings 3,368.2

3,494.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (479.1)

(441.0) Treasury stock, at cost (3,752.3)

(3,681.9) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,526.0

2,743.0 Noncontrolling interests 16.8

18.5 Total shareholders' equity 2,542.8

2,761.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,459.6

$ 9,223.8

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Six Months Ended

June 30

2020

2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net (loss) earnings $ (62.7)

$ 180.8 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 37.0

39.0 Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held equity interest -

(80.4) Noncash goodwill and other impairment charges 71.3

64.0 Deferred income taxes (7.9)

13.7 Provision for doubtful accounts 10.9

11.5 Share-based compensation 11.5

12.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 988.3

(120.9) Other assets (27.2)

81.3 Other liabilities (425.1)

75.2 Cash provided by operating activities 596.1

277.1







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (18.9)

(24.0) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired -

114.7 Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries, investments, property and equipment 0.8

8.0 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (18.1)

98.7







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings (17.8)

(3.0) Proceeds from long-term debt 1.1

7.6 Repayments of long-term debt (0.1)

(0.1) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (1.7)

(22.8) Proceeds from share-based awards and sale of subsidiaries 6.8

5.5 Payments to noncontrolling interests (0.8)

(2.1) Other share-based award transactions (6.6)

(7.3) Repurchases of common stock (63.8)

(101.0) Dividends paid (63.2)

(65.2) Cash used in financing activities (146.1)

(188.4)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (19.1)

(8.9) Change in cash and cash equivalents 412.8

178.5







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,025.8

591.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,438.6

$ 770.4

