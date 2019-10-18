ManpowerGroup Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $2.42 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $2.43 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $146.1 million compared to $158.0 million a year earlier. Revenues for the third quarter were $5.2 billion, a 3% decline from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included a non-cash accounting gain related to the July 10, 2019 initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange of our joint venture in Greater China, ManpowerGroup Greater China Limited (Greater China IPO). The Greater China IPO resulted in the deconsolidation of this business and the non-cash gain increased earnings per share by 50 cents.

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenues were flat. On a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share increased 3% and decreased 18%, excluding the impact of the gain from the Greater China IPO. Earnings per share in the quarter were negatively impacted 7 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "The global economic environment continues to be uncertain, leading to uneven market conditions as economic growth slows but labor markets remain tight and skills shortages high. This was evident in our third quarter results and despite headwinds in Europe, many of our markets achieved good profitable growth, with the US, the UK, Japan, Norway, Spain and Canada leading the way."

"We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter will be between $2.00 and $2.08, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 7 cents."

ManpowerGroup repurchased 610 thousand shares of common stock for $51 million during the quarter.

Net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $326.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $398.4 million, or $6.03 per diluted share in the prior year. The year to date period included special items and restructuring costs which increased earnings per share by 5 cents. The prior year to date period included restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by 41 cents and discrete income tax benefits which increased earnings per share by 19 cents. Revenues for the nine-month period were $15.7 billion, a decrease of 6% from the prior year or a decrease of 1% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the nine-month period were negatively impacted 22 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 30 cents excluding the special items and restructuring costs. ManpowerGroup repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock for $152 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $5,248.9 $5,418.7 -3.1% 0.3%









Cost of services 4,408.6 4,528.1 -2.6% 0.9%









Gross profit 840.3 890.6 -5.7% -2.5%









Selling and administrative expenses 623.3 673.9 -7.5% -4.4%









Operating profit 217.0 216.7 0.2% 3.3%









Interest and other expenses 12.2 11.8 5.2%











Earnings before income taxes 204.8 204.9 -0.1% 3.0%









Provision for income taxes 58.7 46.9 24.7%











Net earnings $ 146.1 $ 158.0 -7.5% -4.7%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 2.44 $ 2.45 -0.4%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 2.42 $ 2.43 -0.4% 2.5%









Weighted average shares - basic 59.9 64.5 -7.1%











Weighted average shares - diluted 60.3 65.0 -7.1%





(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $4.3 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $274.0 million and $278.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 645.7 $ 633.2 2.0% 2.0% Other Americas 425.0 406.8 4.5% 11.0%

1,070.7 1,040.0 2.9% 5.5% Southern Europe:







France 1,382.1 1,460.6 -5.4% -1.0% Italy 376.6 410.2 -8.2% -3.9% Other Southern Europe 592.9 460.8 28.7% 31.9%

2,351.6 2,331.6 0.9% 5.0%









Northern Europe 1,156.6 1,287.1 -10.1% -5.3% APME 621.9 713.0 -12.8% -12.6% Right Management 48.1 47.0 2.5% 4.7%

$5,248.9 $5,418.7 -3.1% 0.3%









Operating Unit Profit:







Americas:







United States $ 35.8 $ 33.2 8.0% 8.0% Other Americas 18.9 18.1 4.4% 9.5%

54.7 51.3 6.7% 8.5% Southern Europe:







France 70.4 78.8 -10.5% -6.3% Italy 23.3 25.7 -9.1% -4.8% Other Southern Europe 22.8 17.1 32.3% 35.0%

116.5 121.6 -4.2% -0.1%









Northern Europe 21.4 40.5 -47.2% -44.2% APME 53.3 32.4 65.2% 64.0% Right Management 7.5 6.5 13.7% 16.0%

253.4 252.3



Corporate expenses (29.2) (26.3)



Intangible asset amortization expense (7.2) (9.3)



Operating profit 217.0 216.7 0.2% 3.3% Interest and other expenses (b) (12.2) (11.8)



Earnings before income taxes $ 204.8 $ 204.9























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.5 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $151.6 million and $169.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses were:

2019 2018



Interest expense $ 11.9 $ 10.2



Interest income (0.6) (1.5)



Foreign exchange loss 4.1 3.0



Miscellaneous (income) expenses, net (3.2) 0.1





$ 12.2 $ 11.8





ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Nine Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $15,666.9 $16,598.0 -5.6% -0.7%









Cost of services 13,151.4 13,899.3 -5.4% -0.4%









Gross profit 2,515.5 2,698.7 -6.8% -2.2%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding impairment charge 1,998.2 2,119.9 -5.7% -1.1% Goodwill impairment charge (b) 64.0 - - - Selling and administrative expenses 2,062.2 2,119.9 -2.7% 2.0%









Operating profit 453.3 578.8 -21.7% -17.7%









Interest and other (income) expenses, net (46.1) 38.4 -











Earnings before income taxes 499.4 540.4 -7.6% -3.6%









Provision for income taxes 172.5 142.0 21.4%











Net earnings $ 326.9 $ 398.4 -17.9% -14.5%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 5.43 $ 6.08 -10.7%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 5.40 $ 6.03 -10.4% -6.8%









Weighted average shares - basic 60.2 65.6 -8.3%











Weighted average shares - diluted 60.6 66.1 -8.4%















(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $14.0 million and $17.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $680.2 million and $789.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.









(b) The goodwill impairment charge for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 relates to our investments in Germany and New Zealand.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Nine Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 1,880.2 $ 1,890.0 -0.5% -0.5% Other Americas 1,241.2 1,225.1 1.3% 10.2%

3,121.4 3,115.1 0.2% 3.7% Southern Europe:







France 4,103.7 4,397.1 -6.7% -0.8% Italy 1,126.5 1,266.8 -11.1% -5.5% Other Southern Europe 1,610.8 1,413.7 13.9% 19.4%

6,841.0 7,077.6 -3.3% 2.4%









Northern Europe 3,529.5 4,097.9 -13.9% -8.0% APME 2,030.7 2,158.0 -5.9% -3.1% Right Management 144.3 149.4 -3.4% -0.3%

$15,666.9 $16,598.0 -5.6% -0.7%









Operating Unit Profit:







Americas:







United States $ 84.4 $ 98.1 -13.9% -13.9% Other Americas 51.0 52.8 -3.5% 1.5%

135.4 150.9 -10.3% -8.5% Southern Europe:







France 201.6 209.5 -3.7% 2.1% Italy 73.5 82.8 -11.1% -5.6% Other Southern Europe 51.8 48.7 6.0% 10.0%

326.9 341.0 -4.1% 1.4%









Northern Europe 46.3 81.8 -43.4% -39.9% APME 101.5 87.5 16.2% 17.6% Right Management 18.6 23.4 -20.8% -18.8%

628.7 684.6



Corporate expenses (89.0) (79.0)



Goodwill impairment charge (64.0) -



Intangible asset amortization expense (22.4) (26.8)



Operating profit 453.3 578.8 -21.7% -17.7% Interest and other (income) expenses, net (b) 46.1 (38.4)



Earnings before income taxes $ 499.4 $ 540.4























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $10.8 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $462.8 million and $485.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other (income) expenses, net were:

2019 2018



Interest expense $ 33.3 $ 37.1



Interest income (3.2) (4.1)



Foreign exchange loss 6.5 2.8



Miscellaneous (income) expense, net (c) (82.7) 2.6





$ (46.1) $ 38.4













(c) Includes an $80.0 million gain related to our acquisition of the remaining controlling interest in our Swiss franchise.

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Sep. 30

Dec. 31

2019

2018

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 807.1

$ 591.9 Accounts receivable, net 5,122.1

5,276.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 145.3

129.1 Total current assets 6,074.5

5,997.1







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,231.8

1,297.1 Intangible assets, net 272.9

246.3 Operating lease right-of-use asset 410.0

- Other assets 618.1

826.7 Total other assets 2,532.8

2,370.1







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 596.7

613.6 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 456.7

461.0 Net property and equipment 140.0

152.6 Total assets $8,747.3

$8,519.8







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $2,322.2

$2,266.7 Employee compensation payable 203.8

209.7 Accrued liabilities 473.7

411.0 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 571.2

729.8 Value added taxes payable 495.7

508.6 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 47.0

50.1 Total current liabilities 4,113.6

4,175.9







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 983.2

1,025.3 Long-term operating lease liability 305.2

- Other long-term liabilities 629.2

620.1 Total other liabilities 1,917.6

1,645.4







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,361.0

3,337.5 Retained earnings 3,419.4

3,157.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (452.5)

(399.8) Treasury stock, at cost (3,631.0)

(3,471.7) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,698.1

2,624.9 Noncontrolling interests 18.0

73.6 Total shareholders' equity 2,716.1

2,698.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $8,747.3

$8,519.8

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Nine Months Ended

September 30

2019

2018

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $326.9

$398.4 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 57.1

64.8 Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held equity interest (80.4)

- Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held controlling interest (30.4)

- Non-cash lease expense 96.1

- Non-cash goodwill impairment charge 64.0

- Deferred income taxes 7.4

(9.5) Provision for doubtful accounts 16.9

15.5 Share-based compensation 18.8

19.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (60.9)

(140.8) Other assets 60.2

31.8 Other liabilities 19.7

(77.7) Cash provided by operating activities 495.4

302.0







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (36.2)

(39.8) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 86.1

(8.2) Impact to cash resulting from deconsolidation of subsidiaries (57.9)

- Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries, investments, property and equipment 8.0

7.8 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities -

(40.2)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings (2.0)

(5.0) Proceeds from long-term debt 9.0

583.3 Repayments of long-term debt (0.7)

(408.3) Payments for debt issuance costs -

(2.4) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (22.8)

(18.6) Proceeds from share-based awards 6.3

4.7 Payments to noncontrolling interests (2.1)

(1.9) Other share-based award transactions (7.3)

(17.3) Repurchases of common stock (152.0)

(299.2) Dividends paid (65.2)

(66.0) Miscellaneous, net 0.2

- Cash used in financing activities (236.6)

(230.7)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (43.6)

(37.5) Change in cash and cash equivalents 215.2

(6.4)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 591.9

689.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $807.1

$682.6

