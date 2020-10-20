ManpowerGroup Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $0.18 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.42 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $10.3 million compared to $146.1 million a year earlier. Revenues for the third quarter were $4.6 billion, a 13% decline from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included restructuring costs and other special items consisting of a discrete tax item and a loss on dispositions. The restructuring costs and other special items reduced earnings per share by $1.02 in the current quarter. Excluding the restructuring charges and other special items, earnings per share was $1.20 per diluted share in the quarter. The prior year period included a special item related to the gain from the Greater China IPO which increased earnings per share by 50 cents.

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the weaker U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. Reported earnings per share in the quarter were not impacted by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, but adjusted earnings per share excluding restructuring costs and other special items were positively impacted two cents. On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 14.5%. Excluding the impact of the restructuring costs and other special items, on a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share decreased 39%.

Days Sales Outstanding improved by 3 days year over year reflecting our continued focus on collections and working capital management.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "As the global recovery took hold in the third quarter we experienced strengthening demand for our services reflecting the diversity of our offerings and strength of our digital capabilities. We also continued to advance strategic initiatives in the quarter including restructuring activities to improve efficiency, adjustments to our country portfolio to improve profitability, and ongoing execution of our digitization initiatives. All of these actions are improving our business for further progress as we gradually recover from the current crisis. I would like to thank our talented teams around the world for their contribution to these results, their unwavering support to clients and candidates as well as their commitment to creating a positive social impact."

"We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter will be between $1.06 and $1.14, which includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 3 cents."

Net losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $52.4 million, or net loss of $0.90 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $326.9 million, or net earnings of $5.40 per diluted share in the prior year. The year to date period included special items and restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by $3.09. The prior year-to-date period included special items and restructuring costs which increased earnings per share by 5 cents. Revenues for the nine-month period were $12.9 billion, a decrease of 17% from the prior year or a decrease of 16% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the nine-month period were negatively impacted 1 cent by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 2 cents excluding the special items and restructuring costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements, including statements regarding the anticipated financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the risks and uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic and related governmental actions that are discussed in the Company's Periodic Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 4,584.8 $ 5,248.9 -12.7% -14.5%









Cost of services 3,859.7 4,408.6 -12.5% -14.3%









Gross profit 725.1 840.3 -13.7% -15.4%









Selling and administrative expenses 663.5 623.3 6.5% 4.1%









Operating profit 61.6 217.0 -71.6% -71.6%









Interest and other expenses, net 6.0 12.2 -51.4%











Earnings before income taxes 55.6 204.8 -72.8% -72.7%









Provision for income taxes 45.3 58.7 -22.8%











Net earnings $ 10.3 $ 146.1 -93.0% -92.9%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.18 $ 2.44 -92.6%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 2.42 -92.6% -92.6%









Weighted average shares - basic 58.2 59.9 -2.8%











Weighted average shares - diluted 58.5 60.3 -3.0%







(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.8 million and $4.3 million for

the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on

revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $236.9 million and $274.0 million for the three

months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 578.8 $ 666.4 -13.1% -13.1% Other Americas 350.3 428.1 -18.2% -8.2%

929.1 1,094.5 -15.1% -11.2% Southern Europe:







France 1,205.3 1,386.4 -13.1% -17.3% Italy 351.2 376.9 -6.8% -11.3% Other Southern Europe 555.9 594.5 -6.5% -10.7%

2,112.4 2,357.8 -10.4% -14.7%









Northern Europe 947.7 1,166.8 -18.8% -21.6% APME 595.6 629.8 -5.4% -6.0%

$ 4,584.8 $ 5,248.9 -12.7% -14.5%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 19.3 $ 39.8 -51.6% -51.6% Other Americas 12.2 19.5 -37.1% -29.3%

31.5 59.3 -46.8% -44.2% Southern Europe:







France 51.5 70.3 -26.8% -30.3% Italy 15.4 23.3 -33.5% -36.4% Other Southern Europe 4.7 22.8 -79.1% -79.4%

71.6 116.4 -38.4% -41.2%









Northern Europe (22.5) 22.8 N/A N/A APME 16.7 54.9 -69.8% -69.6%

97.3 253.4



Corporate expenses (29.1) (29.2)



Intangible asset amortization expense (6.6) (7.2)



Operating profit 61.6 217.0 -71.6% -71.6% Interest and other expenses, net (b) (6.0) (12.2)



Earnings before income taxes $ 55.6 $ 204.8









(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.4 million and $3.5

million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on

revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $116.9 million and $151.6 million for the three months

ended September 30 2020 and 2019, respectively.



(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:







2020 2019 Interest expense $ 10.8 $ 11.9 Interest income (3.1) (0.6) Foreign exchange loss 0.6 4.1 Miscellaneous income (2.3) (3.2)

$ 6.0 $ 12.2

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Nine Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 12,946.1 $ 15,666.9 -17.4% -16.4%









Cost of services 10,920.3 13,151.4 -17.0% -15.9%









Gross profit 2,025.8 2,515.5 -19.5% -18.6%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding goodwill impairment charges 1,909.7 1,998.2 -4.4% -3.6% Goodwill impairment charges (b) 66.8 64.0 4.2% 4.6% Selling and administrative expenses 1,976.5 2,062.2 -4.2% -3.3%









Operating profit 49.3 453.3 -89.1% -88.4%









Interest and other expenses (income), net 32.3 (46.1) N/A











Earnings before income taxes 17.0 499.4 -96.6% -96.0%









Provision for income taxes 69.4 172.5 -59.8%











Net (loss) earnings $ (52.4) $ 326.9 N/A N/A









Net (loss) earnings per share - basic $ (0.90) $ 5.43 N/A











Net (loss) earnings per share - diluted $ (0.90) $ 5.40 N/A N/A









Weighted average shares - basic 58.4 60.2 -2.9%











Weighted average shares - diluted 58.4 60.6 -3.6%



(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $9.9 million and $14.0 million

for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based

on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $447.3 million and $680.2 million for the

nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) The goodwill impairment charges for both the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 relate

to our investment in Germany.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Nine Months Ended September 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2020 2019 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 1,705.6 $ 1,942.3 -12.2% -12.2% Other Americas 1,071.1 1,250.6 -14.4% -4.2%

2,776.7 3,192.9 -13.0% -9.0% Southern Europe:







France 3,035.1 4,117.8 -26.3% -26.6% Italy 947.4 1,127.7 -16.0% -16.2% Other Southern Europe 1,545.4 1,615.4 -4.3% -5.3%

5,527.9 6,860.9 -19.4% -19.9%









Northern Europe 2,881.9 3,561.4 -19.1% -17.9% APME 1,759.6 2,051.7 -14.2% -13.3%

$ 12,946.1 $ 15,666.9 -17.4% -16.4%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 30.8 $ 94.1 -67.3% -67.3% Other Americas 37.0 52.5 -29.5% -22.3%

67.8 146.6 -53.7% -51.1% Southern Europe:







France 87.0 201.3 -56.8% -57.6% Italy 40.6 73.4 -44.6% -44.7% Other Southern Europe 9.1 51.9 -82.4% -83.0%

136.7 326.6 -58.1% -58.8%









Northern Europe (36.3) 50.3 N/A N/A APME 51.6 105.2 -51.0% -51.0%

219.8 628.7



Corporate expenses (83.5) (89.0)



Goodwill impairment charges (66.8) (64.0)



Intangible asset amortization expense (20.2) (22.4)



Operating profit 49.3 453.3 -89.1% -88.4% Interest and other (expenses) income, net (b) (32.3) 46.1



Earnings before income taxes $ 17.0 $ 499.4









(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $8.8 million and $10.8 million

for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated

by the franchise offices, which were $315.7 million and $462.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019,

respectively.



(b) The components of interest and other expenses (income), net were:







2020 2019 Interest expense $ 32.3 $ 33.3 Interest income (9.9) (3.2) Foreign exchange loss 4.2 6.5 Miscellaneous expense (income) (c) 5.7 (82.7)

$ 32.3 $ (46.1)







(c) 2019 includes an $80.0 million gain related to our acquisition of the remaining controlling interest in our Swiss franchise.

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Sep. 30

Dec. 31

2020

2019

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,587.7

$ 1,025.8 Accounts receivable, net 4,535.7

5,273.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 224.7

185.6 Total current assets 6,348.1

6,484.5







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,198.6

1,260.1 Intangible assets, net 251.5

268.6 Operating lease right-of-use asset 407.9

448.5 Other assets 610.7

618.8 Total other assets 2,468.7

2,596.0







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 599.6

605.5 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 467.1

462.2 Net property and equipment 132.5

143.3 Total assets $ 8,949.3

$ 9,223.8







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,359.9

$ 2,474.9 Employee compensation payable 213.0

206.4 Accrued liabilities 555.6

545.4 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 622.3

649.7 Value added taxes payable 495.5

504.0 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 29.2

61.0 Total current liabilities 4,275.5

4,441.4







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,058.5

1,012.4 Long-term operating lease liability 318.8

336.7 Other long-term liabilities 691.1

671.8 Total other liabilities 2,068.4

2,020.9







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,395.1

3,370.6 Retained earnings 3,378.5

3,494.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (432.8)

(441.0) Treasury stock, at cost (3,753.3)

(3,681.9) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,588.7

2,743.0 Noncontrolling interests 16.7

18.5 Total shareholders' equity 2,605.4

2,761.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,949.3

$ 9,223.8

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Nine Months Ended

September 30

2020

2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net (loss) earnings $ (52.4)

$ 326.9 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 55.4

57.1 Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held equity interest -

(80.4) Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held controlling interest -

(30.4) Noncash goodwill and other impairment charges 71.3

64.0 Deferred income taxes 5.5

7.8 Provision for doubtful accounts 17.8

16.9 Share-based compensation 18.4

18.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 785.8

(60.9) Other assets (15.1)

103.7 Other liabilities (171.0)

71.9 Cash provided by operating activities 715.7

495.4







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (30.5)

(36.2) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired -

86.1 Impact to cash resulting from deconsolidation of subsidiaries -

(57.9) Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries, investments, property and equipment 8.0

8.0 Cash used in investing activities (22.5)

-







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings (30.6)

(2.0) Proceeds from long-term debt 2.0

9.0 Repayments of long-term debt (0.1)

(0.7) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (1.7)

(22.8) Proceeds from share-based awards and sale of subsidiaries 7.4

6.5 Payments to noncontrolling interests (0.8)

(2.1) Other share-based award transactions (7.6)

(7.3) Repurchases of common stock (63.8)

(152.0) Dividends paid (63.2)

(65.2) Cash used in financing activities (158.4)

(236.6)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 27.1

(43.6) Change in cash and cash equivalents 561.9

215.2







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,025.8

591.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,587.7

$ 807.1

