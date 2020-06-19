Manscaped And USA Cornhole Partner for Widely Viewed Summertime Events

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED shattered a category. Cornhole took sports fans by storm. It was only time before the two paired up. So this summer, the premier men's below-the-waist grooming company is excited to partner with USA Cornhole which was established as a nonprofit organization in 2019 and is seeking to be the official National Governing Body for the sport of cornhole. Broadcasted nationally on the NBC Sports Network, the cornhole competitions will offer fans nail-biting, bag-tossing battles coupled with MANSCAPED's can't-be-missed title signage and brilliant social media content.

MANSCAPED's brand integrations will be loud and proud inside the arena at the USA Cornhole Club Championships on June 21st and USA Forces on July 3rd. MANSCAPED is creating a WHOLE lotta buzz as the official grooming partner of USA Cornhole.

"We were blown away by how exciting competitive cornhole can be. It's a sport anyone can have fun playing, and that's really appealing to watch," said Joey Kovac, MANSCAPED's Senior Director of Marketing. "There's also quite a few fun play-on-words between MANSCAPED and cornhole."

While some of the partners' synergy can be left to the imagination, most of MANSCAPED's brand integrations will be loud and proud inside the cornhole arena. At two upcoming events, the USA Cornhole Club Championships on June 21st and USA Forces on July 3rd, fans will see MANSCAPED's innovative branding on broadcast boards, player jerseys, live billboards, banners and more. A dedicated special broadcast element created by MANSCAPED's talented and incredibly witty marketing team will not only entertain viewers but will educate them on why taking only the best care of your groin area is of utmost importance!

"USA Cornhole is pleased to partner with MANSCAPED. As a newly launched organization, it is very beneficial to have sponsors from outside the cornhole community," said Kevin Warner, Executive Director of USA Cornhole. "This will help the growth of the sport, as well as expand brand recognition for both parties. We are looking forward to seeing all the MANSCAPED signage at the USA Cornhole Club Championship on NBC Sports Network!"

About USA Cornhole

USA Cornhole was established as a nonprofit organization in 2019 and is seeking to be the official National Governing Body for the sport of cornhole. The organization's mission will be to govern, sanction, and standardize the sport of cornhole in the US through a series of state, regional, and national competitions while uniting the cornhole community by encouraging participation from all ages, genders, and economic backgrounds. The organization's vision is for the sport of cornhole to attain inclusion in the Olympic Games. Establish and maintain governance of the sport and be a leader in the international growth of the sport. For additional information, please visit www.usa-cornhole.org .

About MANSCAPED

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations and accessories for a simple and effective manscaping routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

