MANSCAPED Introduces the Weed Whacker, a Revolutionary Electric Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED , the premier male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene company, today announces the next highly anticipated product to join its collection: The Weed Whacker . This next generation, premium electric nose and ear hair trimmer is a technological masterpiece, redesigning the traditional facial hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.

MANSCAPED's revolutionary electric nose and ear hair trimmer, The Weed Whacker, is now available at manscaped.com. The Weed Whacker features SkinSafe™ technology, a powerful 600mAh li-ion battery and 9,000 RPM motor, and waterproof capabilities for wet or dry operation.

"Our market research found that 79% of partners polled admitted that long nose and ear hair is unattractive," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "Our product development team worked tirelessly to engineer the best nose hair trimmer possible."

The Weed Whacker features MANSCAPED's proprietary SkinSafe™ technology that helps reduce nicks, snags and tugs, as well as an intelligently contoured design for ease and efficiency. Equipped with a 600mAh rechargeable li-ion battery, the trimmer lasts for up to 90 minutes of use. A 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360-degree rotary dual-edge blade system, while water resistant capabilities enable convenient wet or dry operation. Finally, The Weed Whacker allows for a replaceable blade for increased hygiene.

"Innovating our product line with a tool used for 'above-the-waist' grooming was a natural progression for our brand vision and overall mission," added Paul. "Not only are we dedicated to providing men the right tools for the job, but we aim to instill self-assurance in our consumers. Addressing visible, unwanted facial hair helps make a man feel clean, refined and more confident in just a matter of moments."

MANSCAPED is also debuting its newest must-have bundle, The Performance Package . This properly dubbed kit includes The Weed Whacker alongside the brand's sought-after groin trimmer The Lawn Mower 3.0 , in addition to Crop Reviver ball toner, Crop Preserver ball deodorant, Magic Mat disposable clean-up mat and anti-chafing MANSCAPED Boxers .

Available on manscaped.com , The Weed Whacker is priced at $39.99 and The Performance Package sells for $109.99. Beginning July 2020, consumers will also be able to purchase The Weed Whacker at Target stores nationwide.

About MANSCAPED:

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best precision-engineered tools, unique formulations and accessories for a simple and effective manscaping routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the U.S., UK, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Allison Frazier, Director of Public Relations - MANSCAPED, Inc.

[email protected]

925-216-2791

SOURCE MANSCAPED, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.manscaped.com

