MANSCAPED Sponsors UFC 245 Event in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED, the leader in men's below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the UFC 245 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 14th. MANSCAPED brand integrations of the UFC 245 event include: Rules of the Octagon Broadcast Feature, Exterior Octagon Decking Decals, and Fighter Description Broadcast Feature. This strategic sponsorship highlights the brand's ability to transition into the competitive sports event marketing ecosystem.

MANSCAPED Sponsors UFC 245 Event

"We're thrilled to partner with the UFC for their last PPV fight of the decade. We already work with many of the top UFC athletes, so sponsoring a UFC event perfectly aligns with our marketing strategy. With three great title fights, we couldn't think of a more exciting way to close out the year marketing our brand," said MANSCAPED Director of Paid Media, Joey Kovac. "MANSCAPED recognizes the growing popularity of mixed martial arts within our customer base. Forming a direct relationship with the UFC has been a tremendous experience," stated MANSCAPED Vice President of Marketing, Ryan Fiore.

About UFC 245

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) scheduled on December 14, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

About MANSCAPED

Founded in 2017, San Diego-based MANSCAPED is the only brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below the waist. The product range includes precision-engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories to ensure a simple and effective manscaping routine. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram .

