MANSCAPED's Lawn Mower 3.0 Electric Trimmer Now Available in Canada

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You Asked, We Answered! MANSCAPED , the U.S. leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, today announced the launch of its third-generation The Lawn Mower 3.0 electric trimmer in Canada. Designed for groin and body trimming, this premium manscaping device takes all the best and boldest features from MANSCAPED's previous models and combines it with an elevated feel and function you won't want to miss out on!

MANSCAPED debuts latest technology for below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, The Lawn Mower 3.0, in Canada. The Lawn Mower 3.0 electric trimmer has a powerful 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and replaceable ceramic blade with SkinSafe™ technology, among other premium features.

"Our engineers never stop innovating, and their tireless efforts have brought us this legendary tool fit for the modern manscaping man," said Kevin Datoo, Chief Operating Officer at MANSCAPED. "We've been blown away by the enthusiastic response of Canadian consumers and are excited to bring this savvy market our latest and greatest below-the-waist technology."

The upgraded trimmer has a lot to tout, beginning with a powerful 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and replaceable ceramic blade with SkinSafe™ technology. These proprietary features ensure maximum performance and safety for even the most sensitive areas. A 600mA Li-Ion rechargeable battery holds up to 90 minutes of charge, while the IP54 waterproof rated design allows for maneuvering while wet or dry.

But Wait, There's More… For those looking for only the best tools and formulations for their nether parts, we suggest The Perfect Package 3.0 , our carefully crafted kit that houses all the essentials for properly tending to the groin region.

The Perfect Package 3.0 includes:

The Lawn Mower 3.0 - The cornerstone of a refined and elevated grooming regime

- The cornerstone of a refined and elevated grooming regime Crop Preserver - Ball deodorant uniquely formulated to help reduce odor for up to 24 hours

- Ball deodorant uniquely formulated to help reduce odor for up to 24 hours Crop Reviver - Refreshing ball toner spray infused with cooling aloe perfect for active lifestyles

- Refreshing ball toner spray infused with cooling aloe perfect for active lifestyles Magic Mat - Set of three disposable shaving mats

- Set of three disposable shaving mats The Shed - Luxury travel and storage bag

- Luxury travel and storage bag MANSCAPED Boxers - Comfortable, soft, chafe-relieving boxer briefs

Dedicated to cultivating relationships directly with its customers, MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop online at ca.manscaped.com . The Lawn Mower 3.0 is priced at $129.99 CAD and The Perfect Package sells for $149.99 CAD. Additionally, Canadians can find MANSCAPED products on Amazon.ca , with Prime and pickup options available.

About MANSCAPED:

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations and accessories for a simple and effective manscaping routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit ca.MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

