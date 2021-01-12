Mansion On Forsyth Park, Kessler Collection Looks Ahead To A New Level Of Boutique Luxury

"I believe that as an independent luxury boutique brand, we can be more nimble and have the freedom to bring our unique and artistic vision for the hotel to life," said Richard Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. "As architects of grand experiences, we'll soon be delivering a selection of bespoke offerings to Mansion on Forsyth Park, as well as an unmatched level of luxury and service."

Overlooking Savannah's largest and most historic square, the luxurious AAA Four Diamond Mansion on Forsyth Park, Kessler Collection, embodies an opulent Victorian Romanesque mansion. The hotel features curated artwork, a rare Bösendorfer piano in the lounge, an engaging cooking class, a historic hat collection and even a secret Carriage Wine Cellar, tucked above the restaurant 700 Drayton, which can now be reserved for intimate and unparalleled private dining.

Continuing the Kessler Collection's commitment to providing one-of-a-kind guest experiences, Mansion on Forsyth Park, Kessler Collection, will incorporate curated programming ranging from brand-new turndown options to romantic picnic planning. Among several refreshed amenities offered, the hotel's popular restaurant, 700 Drayton, will welcome a new executive chef, Daniel Herget. The restaurant will feature a captivating, refreshed menu of Southern coastal delicacies with a vibrant and inventive take on classic local dishes, bringing the charm of Savannah to each and every plate.

Mansion on Forsyth Park is excited to debut advanced offerings including:

Bath Butler – Locally handcrafted bath salts/bombs for deep in-room soaking tubs, featuring high-quality line of skin care products, Salacia Salts (available for an additional charge).

(available for an additional charge). Complimentary Turndown Service.

Travel Partner Programs within The Kessler Collections' other Savannah area properties.

area properties. Personal Pool Specialist available during the heat of Savannah's summer, including poolside epicurean and cocktail service, towel rolling and sunglass cleaning.

summer, including poolside epicurean and cocktail service, towel rolling and sunglass cleaning. VIP access to Plant Riverside District " Savannah's Entertainment District" for Kessler Loyalty Members — including VIP access at Electric Moon & Myrtle and Rose, as well as room charge abilities on property and exclusive reservation access for all restaurants and lounges.

Entertainment District" for Kessler Loyalty Members — including VIP access at Electric Moon & Myrtle and Rose, as well as room charge abilities on property and exclusive reservation access for all restaurants and lounges. Marble Garden Courtyard Afternoon Tea Service.

Recreational offerings, including bicycles for guest use and a variety of sporting equipment for the park (Soccer balls, Frisbees, Tennis Rackets and Balls, Yoga Matts).

With starting rates from $179, hotel guests will be charmed by the dedication to detail and unique boutique experience at Mansion on Forsyth Park, Kessler Collection. From the East Coast to the American West, the Kessler Collection creates inspiring experiences for guests, offering perfect vacation spots for adventure, romance and discovery. For more information about the Kessler Collection, its properties or exciting package offerings at Mansion on Forsyth Park, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

About The Kessler Collection

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boast chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in re-defined Bohemian luxury, from an 1888 historic hotel, and a cutting edge downtown icon, to a premiere luxury lodge, high design southern mansion and elite ski lodge. Each property is a bold original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about the Kessler Collection and its properties, please visit www.kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

