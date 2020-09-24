MansMark Records Releases Sikiru Adepoju's ỌPẸ Album

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MansMark Records announces the much-anticipated ỌPẸ Album, a debut by Nigerian Grammy-winning recording artist and percussionist, Sikiru Adepoju is out!

Preview "ỌPẸ (Gratitude)" HERE.

"Sikiru Adepoju the Mozart of his instrument––a virtuoso talking drummer" - Mickey Hart

Announcing the release today, MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, says the floor is now open to fans, for a potpourri of choice music put together by some of the world best.

The official release of ỌPẸ (Yoruba-Nigeria word for Gratitude) follows the unveiling of three appetizing singles from the collection: "Ajaja" (I am The Spirit); "Goin' Somewhere"; and "Take Me Home, Country Roads" – a vibrant remake of John Denver's iconic song of the same title.

Other titles from the 9-track album include: "Dide Afrika" (Wake Up Afrika); "Idaji" (Sunrise); "I'll Take You There"; "Ire Temi" (My Success); "Palm Wine"; and "Lana Dewa" (Clear The Way).

The album is available on digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Amazon Music, and most music stores globally.

The Riddim Doctors project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavors: "The hope behind the album is to unite people in celebration of life and goodness," says Adepoju.

According to the Founder/CEO of MansMark Records, Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, Sikiru Adepoju together with some key members of Riddim Doctors have encountered many twists and turns during the creation process.

"The unwavering determination of Sikiru Adepoju, continually supported by his friend of many years, Val Serrant, is beyond measure. Sikiru's stubbornness about giving birth to his dreams, no matter how long it took, should be looked to for inspiration by anyone that dares to raise themselves higher. The lifeblood of the album is to elevate people's spirits and ignite the essence of ỌPẸ in the listener. When the spirit of ỌPẸ is awakened in you, you will see the good in every situation. Embracing the spirit of ỌPẸ, gratitude, can reduce most of the tensions in our lives as we transform into better and more loving human beings. Unleash the spirit of ỌPẸ in you," he says.

The album features known musicians such as, Babatunde Olatunji, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening), including current Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, longtime Bob Weir collaborator and onetime Primus drummer Jay Lane and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools.

About MansMark Records

MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, is the home of the last official studio recordings of Babatunde Olatunji. Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, Founder/CEO, is committed to upholding Olatunji's legacy by associating his work with music and projects that promote love, peace, and elevation of humanity.

