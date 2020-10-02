Mansur Gavriel introduces a new family of multitude totes that unite practicality, craftsmanship and beauty
MEET THE MULTITUDE
Oct 02, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansur Gavriel designs every piece with the utmost consideration. Handcrafted from Mansur Gavriel's signature vegetable tanned leather, the Multitude offers a modern iteration of our timeless tote shape. Designed from four hand stitched panels with a contrasting suede interior, it has a roomy interior compartment, and a top zip for everyday on the go ease.
Mansur Gavriel makes products that will stand the test of time. Sourcing the very best materials and leathers, their quality fabrications bring a natural sense of elegance and durability to each meticulously constructed product. The Multitude's simplicity and sophistication can be worn season to season and year after year.
DETAILS
Vegetable Tanned leather
Luxurious interior suede lining
Tone-on-tone edge paint and stitching
2 slit pocket compartments
Made in Italy
COLOR/FABRICATIONS
Black
Cammello
Yucca
Bordo/Black
Navy/Marine
Giallo/Mustard
RETAIL PRICE
Multitude Tote $850 USD
Zip Multitude $950 USD
Mini Zip Multitude Tote $795 USD
AVAILABLE on www.mansurgavriel.com
MANSUR GAVRIEL
Mansur Gavriel is a modern luxury house founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel in the Spring of 2012. Born out of a passion for art and design, the brand is dedicated to offering high quality products in beautiful colors and materials. Mansur Gavriel can be discovered on the brand's dedicated e-commerce site, two retails stores in New York and Los Angeles and top retailers including Farfetch, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Nordstorm. Mansur Gavriel has carved out a new space in luxury retail that marries beauty, intention and timelessness. Mansur Gavriel was the recipient of the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design in 2015, as well as the CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year Award in 2016.
