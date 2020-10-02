Mansur Gavriel introduces a new family of multitude totes that unite practicality, craftsmanship and beauty

Mansur Gavriel makes products that will stand the test of time. Sourcing the very best materials and leathers, their quality fabrications bring a natural sense of elegance and durability to each meticulously constructed product. The Multitude's simplicity and sophistication can be worn season to season and year after year.

DETAILS

Vegetable Tanned leather

Luxurious interior suede lining

Tone-on-tone edge paint and stitching

2 slit pocket compartments

Made in Italy

COLOR/FABRICATIONS

Black

Cammello

Yucca

Bordo/Black

Navy/Marine

Giallo/Mustard

RETAIL PRICE

Multitude Tote $850 USD

Zip Multitude $950 USD

Mini Zip Multitude Tote $795 USD

AVAILABLE on www.mansurgavriel.com

MANSUR GAVRIEL

Mansur Gavriel is a modern luxury house founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel in the Spring of 2012. Born out of a passion for art and design, the brand is dedicated to offering high quality products in beautiful colors and materials. Mansur Gavriel can be discovered on the brand's dedicated e-commerce site, two retails stores in New York and Los Angeles and top retailers including Farfetch, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Nordstorm. Mansur Gavriel has carved out a new space in luxury retail that marries beauty, intention and timelessness. Mansur Gavriel was the recipient of the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design in 2015, as well as the CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year Award in 2016.

SOURCE MANSUR GAVRIEL

Related Links

https://www.mansurgavriel.com/

