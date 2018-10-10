Mantis Vision Announces Partnership With Digital Nation Entertainment

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Mantis Vision, a leading provider of 3D sensing technology for volumetric content creation and sharing, today announced a strategic investment and partnership with Digital Nation Entertainment (DNE), a Santa Monica-based tech company, combining global entertainment partnerships and technology innovators to redefine the future of live digital content creation.

Mantis Vision's partnership with DNE will create a digital collaboration, combining 3D volumetric capture technology, studios and live-streamed entertainment experiences to produce engaging live AR/VR/MR content for the entertainment industry.

Digital Nation Entertainment (DNE) is a pioneer in 360° video entertainment production. The company is specialized in presenting advanced AR/VR/MR Studio performances to an immersive live experience, making users feel as if they were on stage during the performance. DNE cooperates with several international projects and artists such as U2, Coldplay, Steve Aoki and many more.



Full partnership details will be announced next month at CES® 2019 in the Mantis Vision booth, located in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #21551.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with DNE, which will allow Mantis Vision to bring our 3D capturing and sharing technology to the dynamic U.S. entertainment industry – the global hub for the AR/VR/MR content revolution," said Gur Arie Bitan, co-founder and CEO of Mantis Vision. "As 5G connectivity comes into play, rich 3D volumetric content will increase demand for immersive AR/VR/MR experiences. Our partnership with DNE will bring the next-generation of AR/VR/MR production to the live entertainment market."

"Combining DNE's extensive experience in event and live AR/VR/MR content production with Mantis Vision's world class volumetric capture and algorithmic compression technologies is the perfect fit for producing the next level of live digital entertainment," said Craig Evans, co-founder and CEO, DNE.

"This new strategic partnership announced today with DNE completes a very dynamic and successful year of growth for Mantis Vision. Our partnership with DNE is a first step to enter into the content market, which further complements our technological offering. During CES 2019 we will introduce amazing new apps that will showcase this new offer and technology," said Avner Miodezky, Mantis Vision Chief Value Creation Officer.

Mantis Vision and DNE will be onsite at CES 2019 demonstrating their latest live stream immersive AR applications. CES 2019, the world's most important and influential tech event, runs January 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To experience the latest immersive 3D capturing capabilities, visit the Mantis Vision booth in the LVCC, South, Hall 1, 21551.

About Mantis Vision:

Mantis Vision is a leading provider of 3D depth capture technologies and 3D content sharing for a wide array of applications and devices. Mantis Vision has developed an accurate Structured Light 3D capture method and projection as well as the ability to sync multiple depth cameras to create premium live depth acquisition and volumetric streaming. The company also has the capability to stream 3D data to AR/VR/MR applications in varied scales from mobile phones, through professional scanners, and up to live volumetric studios.

Founded and headquartered in Israel, Mantis Vision has offices in the U.S., China, and the Slovak Republic. Mantis Vision has raised $84 Million to date and includes amongst its investors Luenmei Quantum (CN), Samsung Catalyst Fund (KOR), Qualcomm (USA), Flextronics (USA), O-Film (CN) and Sunny Optical Technology (CN).

About Digital Nation Entertainment:

Digital Nation Entertainment is a Santa Monica, CA based technology company combining global entertainment partnerships, technology innovators, and industry leaders to explore a new standard in live digital content creation. Since 2013, DNE has been developing innovative immersive solutions and introducing the foundation for today's live VR and AR technologies. DNE's extensive partnership network provides access to a wide variety of popular culture including sports, music, and social media. DNE's technology has been featured in hundreds of live events and projects, including Super Bowl LI, PGA Tour, Indy 500, numerous major artist concerts and festivals, mobile apps, and web based programs.

CES Main Press Contact :

Eric Dauchy

eric.dauchy@theconstellationgroup.eu

Mobile: +32-498-513-077

www.theconstellationgroup.eu



Mantis Vision CES Press Contact for interviews :

Avner Miodezky, Chief Value Creation Officer

avner.miodezky@mantis-vision.com

Mobile: +972-52-5049933



CES Israel Press Contact:

Aviram Sisso: Mantis Vision PR Account Manager

aviram@item-media.co.il

Mobile: +972-52-8223221

www.Item-media.co.il

Mantis Vision Press Contacts :

ISRAEL Office

Mantis Vision Ltd

Tal Fridkin: Marketing Manager

Fridkin@mantis-vision.com

Tel: 972-73-248-0108

Mobile: 972-52-347-4386

www.mantis-vision.com

USA Office

Mantis Vision, Inc

Rob Christensen: General Manager

Rob.Christensen@mantis-vision.com





MANTIS China

MantisVision Technologies Co.,Ltd. 螳螂慧视科技有限公司

Benson Hao 郝文嘉: Marketing Director

benson.hao@mantis-vision.com.cn

Tel: +86-137-6158-3343

www.mantis-vision.com.cn

SOURCE Mantis Vision

Related Links

http://www.Item-media.co.il

