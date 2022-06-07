MantisNet Completes Successful End-to-End Visibility Testing Connected to HPE 5G Core Stack

Tests included:

Introspection of key functions and 3GPP interfaces in a multivendor HPE 5G Core Stack environment

Generation of end-to-end throughput, utilization, latency telemetry critical for 5G use cases like network slicing

Demonstration of continuous topology and advanced flow statistics that are essential for development, operations, and security applications

RESTON, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantis Networks ("MantisNet"), the leader in 5G observability, has successfully demonstrated the overlay and testing of their CVF® software on Hewlett Packard Enterprise ("HPE") 5G Core Stack demonstrating the ability to integrate multivendor, heterogenous, end-to-end monitoring of 5G infrastructure.

MantisNet demonstrated end-to-end visibility of the HPE 5G Core Stack, a multivendor 5G ecosystem. The demonstration sets the foundation for self-discovering, self-configuring, self-healing, self-optimizing 5G infrastructure. The results demonstrate the essential foundation for a myriad of use cases to include service assurance, capacity planning, operations, customer experience, and security.

"This is another example of our vision and focus on innovation to accelerate vendor agnostic end-to-end visibility for both heterogenous and multivendor 5G deployments," said Peter Dougherty, CEO of MantisNet. "The deployment of MantisNet's software provides the visibility that service providers need to deliver on the promise of 5G. These are key tools to enable network operators to generate revenues from enterprises and industry, while ensuring exceptional customer experience. Our collaboration with HPE, a global leader in 5G Core Networks and cloud solutions, is a great joint effort helping to accelerate 5G Open adoption and enhance the ecosystem."

"HPE 5G Core Stack solution is open and multi-vendor by design," said Domenico Convertino, VP of product management, HPE Communications Technology Group (CTG). "The collaboration with MantisNet allows us to extend cloud-native observability for adaptive self-healing networks. Combining MantisNet with HPE's automated assurance and orchestration portfolio further strengthens the closed-loop operations needed for advanced 5G Private Network use cases."

About MantisNet – The Future of 5G Visibility and Monitoring

MantisNet is an early-stage leader in the observability and cloud-native technology revolution that is rapidly disrupting IT operations. MantisNet offers full-stack, end-to-end, programmable visibility, powered by an open, standards-based, event-driven, composable architecture that is extensible for a broad range of new and emerging use-cases. MantisNet technology is innovative, unique and critical for enterprise networking, cloud, IoT and 5G applications across all public and private sector markets.

The MantisNet observability platform—the Containerized Visibility Fabric (CVF), is a cutting-edge set of cloud-native observability and analytic software technologies—that provides access and visibility into the inner workings of cloud-native, micro-services based, environments—anywhere from the core to the edge. The MantisNet CVF platform is revolutionary in that it is both vendor and cloud agnostic; it combines the power of deep kernel-level instrumentation, a composable event-driven architecture, in-node processing, and an open architecture to deliver continuous, real-time control and visibility into cloud infrastructure. As a result, the MantisNet CVF provides significant cost, operational and security benefits. For more information, visit www.mantisnet.com

