Mantra Health Adds Dr. Harry Rockland-Miller to Medical Advisory Board, Strengthening Telemental Health Company's Ties to Higher Education

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College mental health provider Mantra Health today announced the addition of Dr. Harry Rockland-Miller to its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Rockland-Miller is Director Emeritus of the Center for Counseling and Psychological Health at University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he also served as Executive Director of Wellness. Mantra Health is helping Higher Education institutions respond to the on-going campus mental health crisis, making sure young people navigate the transition to adulthood with the mental health support services they need. Mantra Health's mission is to improve the mental health of young adults by making evidence-based mental health services, and specifically psychiatric specialty care, within reach of all colleges and universities.

Prior to the arrival of the coronavirus, mental health ranked as 1 of the top 3 issues facing college campuses and one of its most intractable challenges due to the high cost and logistical hurdles of providing quality mental health care services. When the pandemic shut down campuses, it further disrupted schools' ability to provide access. Mantra Health began partnering with college and university leaders in late 2019, providing a fully integrated virtual care platform that puts campus health providers and Mantra mental health specialists on the same page, getting students off the waiting list and keeping them from falling through the cracks. Mantra Health's closed-loop telemental health platform also made it possible for schools to continue to provide care with an immediate and seamless shift to 100 percent online care when campuses were required to close.

Mantra Health Medical Advisory Board members provide guidance on the development of effective, evidence-based mental health treatment and delivery as well as how best to partner with leaders at campus health and wellness centers. The combined experience and perspective of Mantra's Medical Advisory Board members allows the company to understand and meet the needs of partner institutions that have been challenged by the college mental health crisis for years. The Medical Advisory Board also provides a unique perspective on the challenges of counseling centers, informing the design of Mantra's digital products, built specifically for Higher Education partners and patients.

Dr. Harry Rockland-Miller, Ph.D . is well known in the college mental health community having served as a health administrator at University of Massachusetts Amherst for more than twenty years. There, he coordinated a national crisis response, including a clinical triage system that became a national model for large university counseling services. The Association of University and College Counseling Center Directors (AUCCCD), the world's largest organization for college campus mental health leaders, honored Dr. Rockland-Miller with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to campus mental health at the highest national levels in 2017. Since retiring that same year, Dr. Rockland-Miller has continued to dedicated his expertise to suicide prevention with the American Association for Suicidology, where he has been a as a national trainer since 2007.

Dr. Rockland-Miller is the most recent of several world class college mental health experts already providing leadership on the Mantra Health Medical Advisory Board, including:

Dr. Maria A. Oquendo, M.D., Ph.D. Ruth Meltzer Professor and Chairman of Psychiatry at University of Pennsylvania and Psychiatrist-in-Chief at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She received her M.D. from Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, completed a residency in psychiatry at the Payne Whitney Clinic, New York Hospital, Weil-Cornell and until 2016, she was Professor of Psychiatry and Vice Chairman for Education at Columbia. In 2017, she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in medicine. An internationally renowned expert in mood disorders, Dr. Oquendo has more than 400 peer-reviewed publications and 17,000 citations. She is Past President of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the International Academy of Suicide Research, as well as current President of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) and of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Board of Directors, and has served on the National Institute of Mental Health's Advisory Council. She is a Fellow of the ACNP, APA and American College of Psychiatrists (ACP). Dr. Oquendo was honored with the Virginia Kneeland Award for Distinguished Women in Medicine (Columbia University 2016), the Award for Mood Disorders Research (ACP 2017), the Alexandra Symonds Award (APA 2017), the APA's Research Award (2018) and the Dolores Shockley Award (ACNP 2018).

Dr. Russell Ramsay, Ph.D. , Co-founder and Co-director of the University of Pennsylvania's Adult ADHD Treatment and Research Program and an Associate Professor of clinical psychology in the department of psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He has served terms on the Professional Advisory Boards (PAB) of the Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA), Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), and on the Board of the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD), and is the author of five books on adult ADHD. He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Palo Alto University (formerly known as Pacific Graduate School of Psychology) and completed a pre-doctoral internship at CPC Behavioral Healthcare and a postdoctoral fellowship at the Center for Cognitive Therapy at the University of Pennsylvania, where he continues to work as a senior staff clinician.

"Colleges have long been challenged to meet the demand for psychiatric services," said Dr. Harry Rockland-Miller, Director Emeritus, Center for Counseling and Psychological Health & Executive Director, Wellness, UMASS Amherst. "Hiring on-campus specialists is costly and off-campus referrals are stymied by a shortage of local providers, especially for suburban and rural schools. Working with off-campus providers also presents logistical hurdles in coordinating care and now the pandemic has added the need for virtual access.



Dr. Rockland-Miller continued, "Mantra Health is doing something uniquely different with their platform. With collaboration as its foundation, Mantra's telehealth approach offers a scalable solution based on an exceptionally strong understanding of the real needs of college students, clinicians and counseling centers."

To learn more about how Mantra Health is transforming campus mental health care, visit MantraHealth.com/Higher-Education

About Mantra Health

Mantra Health's mission is to improve the mental health of young adults by making evidence-based mental health services, specifically psychiatric specialty care, within reach of all colleges and universities. Mantra Health partners with Higher Education institutions to respond to the on-going campus mental health crisis, making sure young people navigate the transition to adulthood with the mental health support services they need. Mantra Health's innovative closed-loop Collaboration Portal makes evidence-based mental health services accessible and affordable by integrating directly with college and university health, wellness and counseling centers. Learn more about Mantra Health at MantraHealth.com/Higher-Education.

