Manuel M. Ambriz's new book "Crónica De Mi Vida" is a compelling account that is revelatory, relatable, and insightful.

RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Manuel M. Ambriz, a passionate individual, has completed his new book "Crónica De Mi Vida": a riveting read that unfolds the colorful life of the author. It also digs into the history of his family as well as their role in the society. Manuel M. Ambriz did not just focus on himself but also on the external factors that helped hone his individuality.

Manuel M. Ambriz

Ambriz shares, "Crónica de mi vida is not only an autobiographical account, although it could well be in itself; the main essence of this book, but it is not the most important. Because, far beyond the central character of this story, the content of Crónica de mi vida is enriched with much more important topics that involve family values and society itself, both contexts; as he perceived them from his use of reason and, as this server perceives them today."

Published by Page Publishing, Manuel M. Ambriz's beautiful tale highlights the essence of family and other interpersonal relationships.

This is such a good read.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Crónica De Mi Vida" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

