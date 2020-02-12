Manuela Beil-Peter of Analytik Jena AG Raises the Bar for Female Entrepreneurs in the Business Worldwide Magazine's Global Excellence Awards

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Director of Global Business LH&A (Liquid Handling and Automation) was named "Most Innovative Female Entrepreneur-Germany" in Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) illustrious annual awards. Manuela Beil-Peter impressed the judging panel with her trailblazing work in the complex area of Liquid Handling and Automation, which plays an important role in the areas of Life Science, Lab Automation and Analytical Chemistry.

The title was recognised as part of the BWM 2019 Global Corporate Excellence Awards, which identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

Based in Germany, Analytik Jena is globally recognised as an industry leader in the field of analytical instrumentation. The organisation specialises in precision and reliability, responding to the demanding needs of a varied scientific and industrial base through its portfolio of devices, efficient solutions and in-depth industry knowledge.

Manuela leads the company's fast paced Liquid Handling and Automation Business Unit; a role that among other things requires a combination of technological expertise, vision and the ability to respond to industry trends and challenges.

The company views clients as partners, which has enabled it not only to build lasting relationships but also to solve complex problems. This philosophy has led to the development of several market leading solutions, including unique sample preparation solutions for MALDI-TOF mass spectrometers – an innovative new technique for providing molecular weight information of compounds like proteins, peptides, nucleic acids and carbohydrates. This development has huge potential for the future of personalised medicine and biotherapeutics, further establishing Analytik Jena's reputation as a company that can change lives for the better.

The company is already well established throughout Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK and the US, with plans to move into Asia in the very near future.

Manuela puts her success down to a combination of vision, hard work and strong leadership; "My advice to others is to follow through with your decisions, allow for mistakes, stand by them and learn by them. Leadership is a continual learning curve based on trust, and I believe it is important to show this through delegating responsibility, offering constructive feedback and encouragement," she told BWM.

For further information about Analytik Jena's pioneering work, visit https://www.analytik-jena.com/

Details about the Global Corporate Excellence Awards, and BWM's other award programs, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine