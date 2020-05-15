Manufacture of Other Rubber Products in South Africa: Profiles of 22 Key Industry Players Including ContiTech Africa, Dunlop Industrial Africa and Fenner Conveyor Belting

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Other Rubber Products in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Challenging macro-economic conditions and rising input costs continue to have a significant effect on the performance of the local rubber products manufacturing sector. Role players have identified competition from low-cost imports, load-shedding, high labour costs, low levels of spending on research and development and inadequate investment in new technology as some of the reasons for the lack of growth of the sector. In March 2020, companies in the sector closed due to the national lockdown, although some were allowed to carry on producing essential products.



Higher Volumes: The volume of rubber products produced and their sales value increased in 2019, in an environment of declining investment in local mine expansions and new mines, which affected demand for conveyor belt systems, a lack of skills development, low spending by state-owned enterprises, low economic growth, competition from plastic products and cheap imports, and low demand from the construction industry. There are opportunities, however, in the local manufacture of complex components for the automotive sector, increasing exports, diversification, and value-add services.



Opportunities for SMEs: The manufacture of other rubber products requires specialised machines, involvement in fairly complex value chains and technological knowledge. The barriers to entry for small businesses are therefore high in the manufacturing space, but there are opportunities for these companies to be involved as suppliers of goods and services to manufacturers.



This report focuses on the manufacture of other rubber products and includes comprehensive information on production, developments and investments, and trade, employment and other relevant statistics. It includes profiles of 22 companies such as ContiTech Africa, Dunlop Industrial Africa, the largest conveyer belt producer in Africa, and Fenner Conveyor Belting (South Africa). Other profiles include Hudson Rubber Company, the continent's largest producer of extruded rubber products, Multotec, Transvaal Rubber Company (Truco), and Weir Minerals Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Input Costs

5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Government Incentives and Support

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Labour



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Alp Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Argent Industrial Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Contitech Africa (Pty) Ltd

Delta Rubber (Pty) Ltd

Dunlop Industrial Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dunlop Industrial Products (Pty) Ltd

Fenner Conveyor Belting ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd H And M Roller Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Hudson Rubber Company (Pty) Ltd

Multotec Rubber (Pty) Ltd

National Rubber Matmin (Pty) Ltd

Nuvo Rubber Compounders (Pty) Ltd

Rubber Products And Mouldings (Pty) Ltd

S And N Rubber (Pty) Ltd

Seal N Devices (Pty) Ltd

Techni-Flex Cc

Tega Industries Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tensile Rubber (Pty) Ltd

Transvaal Rubber Company (Pty) Ltd

Van Ryn Rubber Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Weir Minerals Africa (Pty) Ltd



